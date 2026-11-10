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GS

WKN: A0MK4H | ISIN: MXP4984U1083 | Ticker-Symbol: 4FV
Frankfurt
10.11.26 | 09:05
7,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO SIMEC SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO SIMEC SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.11.2026 20:21 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Simec Announces Agreement With Votorantim, S.A. To Acquire Acerbrag, S.A.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: SIM) ("Simec") announced agreement with Votorantim, S.A. to acquire Acerbrag, S.A.

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V., NYSE: (SIM), announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire, using its own funds, 100% of the share capital of Acerbrag S.A., a steel company located in Bragado, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, currently owned by Votorantim S.A.

This transaction represents a strategic step in Grupo Simec's growth and international expansion plans, enabling it to strengthen its presence in South America.

Acerbrag has more than 60 years of experience in the production of long steel products and has modern industrial facilities, including steelmaking and rolling operations. Its products primarily serve the industrial, construction and agribusiness sectors, and the company has an established track record in the Argentine market.

The addition of Acerbrag will enable Grupo Simec to strengthen its geographic presence, increase its production capacity and generate operational and commercial synergies.

Grupo Simec will continue to focus on operational efficiency, financial discipline and the development of its businesses, seeking to strengthen its competitiveness in the markets in which it operates.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the applicable regulatory approvals.

Contact:
José Luis Tinajero
Mario Moreno Cortez
Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.
Calzada Lázaro Cárdenas 601
44440 Guadalajara, Jalisco, México
52 55 1165 1028
52 33 3770 6734

SOURCE Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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