Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter of 2026 Results

Net income of $105.2 million in the third quarter of 2026 increased $50.5 million, or 92%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, and increased $26.9 million, or 34%, compared to the second quarter of 2026.

Diluted earnings per common share of $2.06 in the third quarter of 2026 increased 112% compared to the third quarter of 2025 and increased 39% compared to the second quarter of 2026.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $41.64, a record high for the 31st consecutive quarter, rising 15% from $36.31 at September 30, 2025, and 4% from $39.93 at June 30, 2026.

Total assets were $20.9 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of 2% from June 30, 2026, and an increase of 7% from December 31, 2025.

Available liquidity remained strong at $13.0 billion, or 62% of total assets, supported by $6.3 billion of unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Discount Window and a diversified mix of highly liquid assets.

Capital ratios remained strong, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.3%, reflecting the Company's continued emphasis on financial strength and balance sheet resilience.

Results benefited from positive fair value adjustments in noninterest income, including $28.2 million from servicing rights and $19.1 million from a floor derivative, reflecting the natural hedge within the Company's diversified business model. As higher rates pressure mortgage production and gain on sale revenue, they generally support servicing and derivative valuations.

The efficiency ratio of 35.35% in the third quarter of 2026 decreased compared to 45.16% in the third quarter of 2025 and 40.20% in the second quarter of 2026, reflecting the positive valuation adjustments in noninterest income.

Nonperforming loans decreased $25.4 million, or 12%, to $180.3 million from June 30, 2026, while criticized loans increased $15.4 million, or 3%, to $460.1 million. Compared with December 31, 2025, nonperforming loans decreased $17.5 million, or 9%, and criticized loans decreased $48.1 million, or 9%.

The provision for credit losses was $12.0 million, a decrease of $17.2 million from the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of $2.8 million from the second quarter of 2026, primarily reflecting higher specific reserves. Charge-offs were $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with $16.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $29.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Total deposits of $15.0 billion increased $787.5 million, or 6%, from June 30, 2026 and $2.0 billion, or 15%, from December 31, 2025. Core deposits of $14.3 billion increased $1.4 billion, or 11%, from June 30, 2026, and represented 95% of total deposits.

On September 14, 2026, the Company acquired The Loan Exchange for total consideration of $13.9 million, resulting in the recognition of approximately $11.1 million of goodwill. During the initial ramp-up period, the acquired operations are expected to result in elevated operating expenses and may be dilutive to earnings as production increases and integration activities progress. The acquisition is intended to enhance the Company's single-family mortgage production platform, provide additional opportunities to generate gain on sale revenue and expand its footprint in the jumbo lending market.

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported third quarter of 2026 net income of $105.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $2.06. This compared to $54.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.97 in the third quarter of 2025, and compared to $78.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.48 in the second quarter of 2026.

"Our third-quarter results demonstrate the strength of our diversified business model and disciplined execution across the Company. Earnings increased significantly, tangible book value per common share reached a record high for the 31st consecutive quarter, and we reported lower nonperforming loans and substantially lower charge-offs. While we remain focused on the migration within criticized loan classifications, our strong capital and liquidity position provides the flexibility to support our clients and pursue disciplined growth," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "We delivered strong operating performance during the quarter, with higher servicing rights and derivative valuations that provide an earnings hedge to pressure on gain on sale revenue in the current interest rate environment. Our recently completed acquisition expands our single-family mortgage production capabilities and presence in jumbo lending, creating additional opportunities to generate gain on sale revenue as the platform scales. Although the acquired operations may be dilutive during the initial ramp-up period, we remain focused on effective integration and believe the transaction will support earnings growth over time."

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $105.2 million, an increase of $50.5 million, or 92%, compared to $54.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by a $37.8 million, or 88%, increase in noninterest income, and a $33.3 million, or 34%, increase in net interest income after provision for credit losses. These were partially offset by an $18.4 million, or 186%, increase in provision for income taxes, and a $2.3 million, or 3% increase in noninterest expense.

Net income for the third quarter of 2026 increased $26.9 million, or 34%, from $78.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The improvement was primarily driven by a $35.1 million, or 77%, increase in noninterest income, which was partially offset by a $6.8 million, or 31%, increase in provision for income taxes, and a $6.3 million, or 9%, increase in noninterest expense.

Total Assets

Total assets of $20.9 billion at September 30, 2026 decreased $346.5 million, or 2%, compared to June 30, 2026, and increased $1.4 billion, or 7%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increase compared to December 31, 2025 was primarily due to higher balances in the multi-family portfolio, revolving lines of credit collateralized by mortgage servicing rights that are included in the commercial and commercial real estate portfolio, and the warehouse portfolio.

Asset Quality

As of September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $82.1 million. The allowance increased $6.3 million, or 8%, from June 30, 2026, primarily due to higher specific reserves and adjustments to qualitative factors related to rising interest rates. Compared with December 31, 2025, the allowance decreased $1.2 million, or 1%.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded $3.9 million of charge-offs and $0.2 million of recoveries, compared with $16.5 million of charge-offs and $4.8 million of recoveries in the second quarter of 2026 and $29.5 million of charge-offs and $23,000 of recoveries in the third quarter of 2025.

As of September 30, 2026, nonperforming loans were $180.3 million, or 1.47% of loans receivable, compared with $205.6 million, or 1.67%, as of June 30, 2026, and $197.8 million, or 1.79%, as of December 31, 2025. Nonperforming loans decreased $25.4 million, or 12%, from June 30, 2026, primarily due to loan payoffs and the transfer of one loan to other real estate owned.

Overall, criticized loans receivable of $460.1 million increased $15.4 million, or 3%, compared to June 30, 2026, and decreased $48.1 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, 6% of the criticized loans were covered by credit default swaps.

Loans classified as special mention, which often serve as an earlier-stage indicator of potential credit deterioration, declined to $181.4 million as of September 30, 2026, from $214.8 million as of June 30, 2026 and $204.9 million as of December 31, 2025. The decreases of $33.4 million, or 16%, from June 30, 2026 and $23.5 million, or 11%, from December 31, 2025 indicate moderation in earlier-stage criticized classifications. Substandard loans increased $48.8 million from June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting migration within criticized classifications, and contributed to the sequential increase in total criticized loans. Management continues to monitor these relationships individually, including borrower performance, collateral values, and expected resolution strategies.

As of September 30, 2026, all substandard loans have been individually evaluated for expected credit losses, resulting in specific reserves of $6.6 million. Based on its current evaluations, the Company believes the loan portfolio remains well collateralized.

Total delinquent loans of $215.6 million increased $7.6 million, or 4%, compared to June 30, 2026, primarily in the single-family portfolio, while delinquency in the multi-family portfolio declined. As of September 30, 2026, 10% of the delinquent loans were covered by credit default swaps.

The Company has taken additional steps to reduce credit risk through loan sale and securitization activities since 2019. Since 2023, the Company has also entered into credit protection arrangements through credit default swaps and a credit-linked note to reduce potential loss exposure, with coverage ranging from 13% to 15% of the unpaid principal balance for each arrangement. Although these loans are subject to credit protection, the Company is required to maintain an allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment. As of September 30, 2026, the remaining balance of loans protected by credit default swaps was $2.1 billion.

Total Deposits

Total deposits of $15.0 billion at September 30, 2026, increased $787.5 million, or 6%, compared to June 30, 2026, and $2.0 billion, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increase in both periods primarily reflected the growth in core deposits.

Core deposits of $14.3 billion at September 30, 2026, reflected increases of $1.4 billion, or 11%, from June 30, 2026, and $3.0 billion, or 27%, from December 31, 2025. Core deposits represented 95% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, 91% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, and 87% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.

Brokered deposits of $723.5 million at September 30, 2026 decreased $574.3 million, or 44%, from June 30, 2026, and $1.0 billion, or 59%, from December 31, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining maturity of 41 days.

Liquidity

The Company maintained strong liquidity, supported by substantial borrowing capacity, including unused lines of credit totaling $6.3 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $5.5 billion at June 30, 2026, and $5.3 billion at December 31, 2025.

The Company's most liquid assets include cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, including interest-earning demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse lines of credit included in loans receivable. Combined with unused borrowing capacity of $6.3 billion, these totaled $13.0 billion, or 62%, of its $20.9 billion of total assets as of September 30, 2026.

This liquidity position provides the Company with flexibility to manage funding costs, interest expense, and asset levels. In addition, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 and 2025

Net Interest Income of $144.2 million increased $16.1 million, or 13%, compared to $128.1 million. The increase reflected a $9.4 million, or 3%, increase in interest income and a $6.7 million, or 4%, decrease in interest expense.

Net interest margin of 2.83% increased one basis point compared to 2.82%.

Interest rate spread of 2.44% increased 11 basis points compared to 2.33%.

Interest Income of $311.2 million increased $9.4 million, or 3%, from $301.8 million. The increase primarily reflected higher average balances of loans and loans held for sale and of interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends, partially offset by lower average yields.

Average balances of $16.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 11%, compared to $14.7 billion.

Average balances of $1.3 billion for interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends increased $704.4 million, or 126%, compared to $556.9 million.

Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 6.40% decreased 48 basis points compared to 6.88%.

Average yields on interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends of 4.63% decreased 111 basis points compared to 5.74%.

Interest Expense of $167.0 million decreased $6.7 million, or 4%, compared to $173.7 million. The decrease primarily reflected lower average balances on certificates of deposit at lower rates, which were partially offset by higher average balances on interest-bearing checking accounts at lower average rates.

Average balances of $1.1 billion for certificates of deposit decreased $1.1 billion, or 50%, compared to $2.2 billion.

Average interest rates of 3.85% on certificates of deposit decreased 72 basis points compared to 4.57%.

Average interest rates of 3.52% for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 50 basis points compared to 4.02%.

Average balances on interest-bearing checking accounts of $9.4 billion increased $1.9 billion, or 26%, compared to $7.5 billion.

Provision for Credit Losses was $12.0 million, a decrease of $17.2 million, or 59%, compared to $29.2 million, reflecting improved asset quality, including lower charge-offs.

Noninterest Income of $80.8 million increased $37.8 million, or 88%, compared to $43.0 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $26.2 million, or 329%, in loan servicing fees, and an increase of $16.0 million, or 426%, in other noninterest income, partially offset by a $5.6 million, or 23%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $28.2 million positive fair value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $5.0 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $23.2 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $2.1 million positive fair value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a $394,000 negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.5 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. Higher interest rates increased the fair value of servicing rights during the period, driven primarily by higher earnings on escrow and custodial balances. These earnings are an ongoing source of servicing income and represent a recurring economic benefit of a higher-rate environment. To a lesser degree, the increase also reflected slower expected prepayments on certain loans, which extend the period over which servicing income is earned.

Other noninterest income included a $19.1 million positive fair value adjustment to floor derivatives, reflected in the Warehouse segment, compared to a $770,000 negative fair value adjustment in the prior period.

Noninterest Expense of $79.5 million increased $2.3 million, or 3%, from $77.3 million. The increase primarily reflected a $2.9 million increase in credit risk transfer premium expense and higher other noninterest and technology expenses, partially offset by decreases of $3.4 million in deposit insurance expense and $1.6 million in professional fees.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026

Net Interest Income of $144.2 million increased $7.7 million, or 6%, compared to $136.5 million. The increase reflected a $17.1 million, or 6%, increase in interest income, partially offset by a $9.5 million, or 6%, increase in interest expense.

Net interest margin of 2.83% increased two basis points compared to 2.81%.

Interest rate spread of 2.44% increased one basis point compared to 2.43%.

Interest Income of $311.2 million increased $17.1 million, or 6%, from $294.1 million. The increase primarily reflected higher average yields on loans and loans held for sale, as well as higher average balances at lower yields on interest-earning deposits and other interest or dividends.

Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 6.40% increased 14 basis points compared to 6.26%.

Average balances of $1.3 billion for interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends increased $571.8 million, or 83%, compared to $689.5 million.

Average yields on interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends were 4.63%, a decrease of 86 basis points from 5.49%.

Interest Expense of $167.0 million increased $9.5 million, or 6%, compared to $157.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher average balances at higher average rates on interest-bearing checking accounts.

Average balances of $9.4 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts increased $1.5 billion, or 19%, compared to $7.9 billion.

Average interest rates on interest-bearing checking accounts of 3.52% increased by nine basis points compared to 3.43%.

Provision for Credit Losses increased $2.8 million, or 31%, to $12.0 million from $9.2 million, primarily due to higher specific reserves.

Noninterest Income of $80.8 million increased $35.1 million, or 77%, from $45.7 million. The increase reflected a $22.2 million, or 185%, increase in loan servicing fees, an $8.0 million, or 68%, increase in other noninterest income, and a $5.9 million, or 45%, increase in gain on sale of loans.

Loan servicing fees included a $28.2 million positive fair value adjustment to servicing rights, consisting of a $5.0 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $23.2 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared with a $6.0 million positive fair value adjustment in the prior quarter, consisting of a $1.4 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $4.6 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. Higher interest rates increased the fair value of servicing rights during the period, driven primarily by higher earnings on escrow and custodial balances. These earnings are an ongoing source of servicing income and represent a recurring economic benefit of a higher-rate environment. To a lesser degree, the increase also reflected slower expected prepayments on certain loans, which extend the period over which servicing income is earned.

Other noninterest income included a $19.1 million positive fair value adjustment to floor derivatives, reflected in the Warehouse segment, compared to a $1.9 million positive fair value adjustment to derivatives in the prior period.

Noninterest Expense of $79.5 million increased $6.3 million, or 9%, from $73.2 million, primarily due to a $5.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, including higher commissions associated with increased production volume.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $20.9 billion in assets and $15.0 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2026, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Investment Partners, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

































Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)



































September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,



2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 Assets





























Cash and due from banks

$ 11,906

$ 17,875

$ 19,642

$ 15,844

$ 11,566 Interest-earning demand accounts



307,938



296,828



63,573



196,358



586,470 Cash and cash equivalents



319,844



314,703



83,215



212,202



598,036 Securities purchased under agreements to resell



1,489



1,501



1,511



1,520



1,529 Mortgage loans in process of securitization



447,905



407,418



437,001



620,094



414,786 Securities available for sale (includes $496,567, $527,676,

$550,207, $571,314 and $591,379 at fair value)



787,423



820,105



843,896



865,058



885,070 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $1,535,615, $1,353,543,

$1,426,444, $1,543,554 and $1,670,306)



1,535,361



1,354,885



1,425,982



1,543,659



1,670,555 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other equity securities



227,589



227,589



227,589



227,589



217,850 Loans held for sale (includes $169,774, $148,368, $163,426,

$76,980 and $112,832 at fair value)



4,043,914



4,615,894



4,709,688



3,873,012



4,129,329 Loans receivable (includes $41,548, $46,024, $46,427, $47,318

and $0 at fair value), net of allowance for credit losses on loans of

$82,130, $75,803, $76,831, $83,301 and $93,330



12,184,623



12,262,800



11,399,882



10,951,381



10,515,221 Premises and equipment, net



76,704



74,664



73,695



73,929



75,148 Servicing rights



267,613



236,949



229,576



217,296



213,156 Interest receivable



81,042



82,078



77,326



81,807



82,445 Goodwill



19,144



8,014



8,014



8,014



8,014 Other real estate owned



91,696



72,389



60,226



60,145



4,347 Other assets and receivables



799,152



750,993



744,181



713,237



539,161 Total assets

$ 20,883,499

$ 21,229,982

$ 20,321,782

$ 19,448,943

$ 19,354,647 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





























Liabilities





























Deposits





























Noninterest-bearing

$ 531,108

$ 606,682

$ 501,864

$ 604,081

$ 399,814 Interest-bearing



14,510,687



13,647,632



12,449,889



12,437,111



13,534,891 Total deposits



15,041,795



14,254,314



12,951,753



13,041,192



13,934,705 Borrowings



3,017,581



4,282,597



4,773,490



3,842,592



2,902,631































Deferred and current tax liabilities, net



60,462



50,140



46,403



33,900



28,973 Other liabilities



280,364



249,127



219,833



250,500



262,904 Total liabilities



18,400,202



18,836,178



17,991,479



17,168,184



17,129,213 Commitments andContingencies





























Shareholders' Equity





























Common stock, without par value





























Authorized - 75,000,000 shares





























Issued and outstanding - 45,940,371 shares, 45,938,075 shares,

45,935,408 shares, 45,893,172 shares and 45,889,238 shares



245,265



244,345



243,433



243,310



242,371 Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares

authorized





























6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference





























Authorized - 200,000 shares





























Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to

7,847,233 depositary shares)



191,084



191,084



191,084



191,084



191,084 8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference





























Authorized - 300,000 shares





























Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to

5,700,000 depositary shares)



137,459



137,459



137,459



137,459



137,459 7.625% Series E Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation

preference





























Authorized - 230,000 shares





























Issued and outstanding - 230,000 shares (equivalent to

9,200,000 depositary shares)



222,748



222,748



222,748



222,748



222,748 Retained earnings



1,689,230



1,599,367



1,536,383



1,486,191



1,431,983 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(2,489)



(1,199)



(804)



(33)



(211) Total shareholders' equity



2,483,297



2,393,804



2,330,303



2,280,759



2,225,434 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 20,883,499

$ 21,229,982

$ 20,321,782

$ 19,448,943

$ 19,354,647





























Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)































Three Months Ended

Change



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

3Q26

3Q26



2026

2026

2025

vs. 2Q26

vs. 3Q25 Interest Income

























Loans

$ 261,789

$ 252,546

$ 254,101

4 %

3 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



5,240



4,455



5,308

18 %

(1) % Investment securities:

























Available for sale



9,377



9,562



11,880

(2) %

(21) % Held to maturity



20,056



18,076



22,427

11 %

(11) % FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)



4,866



4,979



4,265

(2) %

14 % Other



9,858



4,454



3,798

121 %

160 % Total interest income



311,186



294,072



301,779

6 %

3 % Interest Expense

























Deposits



129,627



116,839



139,744

11 %

(7) % Short-term borrowings



34,715



37,608



25,926

(8) %

34 % Long-term borrowings



2,675



3,089



8,051

(13) %

(67) % Total interest expense



167,017



157,536



173,721

6 %

(4) % Net Interest Income



144,169



136,536



128,058

6 %

13 % Provision for credit losses



12,003



9,184



29,239

31 %

(59) % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



132,166



127,352



98,819

4 %

34 % Noninterest Income

























Gain on sale of loans



19,045



13,160



24,671

45 %

(23) % Loan servicing fees, net



34,225



11,992



7,986

185 %

329 % Mortgage warehouse fees



1,698



1,857



1,736

(9) %

(2) % Syndication and asset management fees



6,050



6,933



4,864

(13) %

24 % Other income



19,754



11,738



3,757

68 %

426 % Total noninterest income



80,772



45,680



43,014

77 %

88 % Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



44,999



39,345



44,152

14 %

2 % Loan expense



998



1,177



1,263

(15) %

(21) % Occupancy and equipment



3,360



3,462



2,453

(3) %

37 % Professional fees



1,793



3,328



3,371

(46) %

(47) % Deposit insurance expense



5,972



5,893



9,376

1 %

(36) % Technology expense



3,959



2,893



2,608

37 %

52 % Credit risk transfer premium expense



7,106



6,100



4,194

16 %

69 % Other expense



11,333



11,050



9,833

3 %

15 % Total noninterest expense



79,520



73,248



77,250

9 %

3 % Income Before Income Taxes



133,418



99,784



64,583

34 %

107 % Provision for income taxes



28,237



21,481



9,882

31 %

186 % Net Income

$ 105,181

$ 78,303

$ 54,701

34 %

92 % Dividends on preferred stock



(10,265)



(10,266)



(10,265)

-

- Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 94,916

$ 68,037

$ 44,436

40 %

114 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 2.07

$ 1.48

$ 0.97

40 %

113 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 2.06

$ 1.48

$ 0.97

39 %

112 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



45,939,123



45,936,610



45,887,143







Diluted



46,032,977



46,005,938



45,950,216



























Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data)





















Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,







2026

2025

Change Interest Income















Loans

$ 744,604

$ 749,022

(1) % Mortgage loans in process of securitization



14,082



14,355

(2) % Investment securities:















Available for sale



28,881



36,333

(21) % Held to maturity



57,611



69,951

(18) % FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)



14,239



13,278

7 % Other



16,352



10,443

57 % Total interest income



875,769



893,382

(2) % Interest Expense















Deposits



356,315



395,060

(10) % Short-term borrowings



101,260



96,271

5 % Long-term borrowings



8,841



23,078

(62) % Total interest expense



466,416



514,409

(9) % Net Interest Income



409,353



378,973

8 % Provision for credit losses



36,486



89,993

(59) % Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



372,867



288,980

29 % Noninterest Income















Gain on sale of loans



45,711



59,632

(23) % Loan servicing fees, net



61,316



18,134

238 % Mortgage warehouse fees



5,175



5,288

(2) % Syndication and asset management fees



16,100



17,960

(10) % Other income



44,749



16,173

177 % Total noninterest income



173,051



117,187

48 % Noninterest Expense















Salaries and employee benefits



122,909



124,137

(1) % Loan expense



3,360



3,203

5 % Occupancy and equipment



9,903



7,298

36 % Professional fees



7,888



9,424

(16) % Deposit insurance expense



20,273



23,756

(15) % Technology expense



9,531



7,428

28 % Credit risk transfer premium expense



18,970



12,823

48 % Other expense



35,576



28,182

26 % Total noninterest expense



228,410



216,251

6 % Income Before Income Taxes



317,508



189,916

67 % Provision for income taxes



66,292



38,995

70 % Net Income

$ 251,216

$ 150,921

66 % Dividends on preferred stock



(30,796)



(30,796)

- Impact of preferred stock redemption



-



(5,371)

(100) % Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 220,420

$ 114,754

92 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 4.80

$ 2.50

92 % Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 4.79

$ 2.50

92 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



45,935,256



45,865,167



Diluted



46,012,252



45,931,518





































Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)



































Three Months Ended



Change





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



3Q26

3Q26





2026

2026

2025



vs. 2Q26

vs. 3Q25

































Noninterest expense

$ 79,520

$ 73,248

$ 77,250



9 %

3 %

































Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



144,169



136,536



128,058



6 %

13 %

Noninterest income



80,772



45,680



43,014



77 %

88 %

Total income

$ 224,941

$ 182,216

$ 171,072



23 %

31 %

































Efficiency ratio



35.35 %

40.20 %

45.16 %

(485) bps (981) bps































































Average assets

$ 21,389,646

$ 20,578,875

$ 18,813,165



4 %

14 %

Net income



105,181



78,303



54,701



34 %

92 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



0.49 %

0.38 %

0.29 %









Annualization factor



4.00



4.00



4.00











Return on average assets



1.97 %

1.52 %

1.16 %

45 bps 81 bps































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



20.11 %

14.95 %

10.69 %

516 bps 942 bps































Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 41.64

$ 39.93

$ 36.31



4 %

15 %

































Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



9.17 %

8.64 %

8.61 %

53 bps 56 bps































Consolidated ratios





























Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



13.3 %

12.5 %

13.6 %









Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



12.8 %

12.1 %

13.0 %









Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)



9.9 %

9.3 %

9.8 %









Tier I capital/average assets(2)



11.5 %

11.6 %

11.8 %























(1)Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:



(2)As defined by regulatory agencies; September 30, 2026 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.



Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.







































Three Months Ended



Change





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



3Q26

3Q26





2026

2026

2025



vs. 2Q26

vs. 3Q25

































Average shareholders' equity

$ 2,447,619

$ 2,379,573

$ 2,221,677



3 %

10 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(8,163)



(8,043)



(8,059)



1 %

1 %

Less: average preferred stock



(551,291)



(551,291)



(551,291)



-

-

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,888,165

$ 1,820,239

$ 1,662,327



4 %

14 %

































Annualization factor



4.00



4.00



4.00











Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



20.11 %

14.95 %

10.69 %

516 bps 942 bps































Total equity

$ 2,483,297

$ 2,393,804

$ 2,225,434



4 %

12 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,179)



(8,040)



(8,056)



139 %

138 %

Less: preferred stock



(551,291)



(551,291)



(551,291)



-

-

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,912,827

$ 1,834,473

$ 1,666,087



4 %

15 %

































Assets

$ 20,883,499

$ 21,229,982

$ 19,354,647



(2) %

8 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,179)



(8,040)



(8,056)



139 %

138 %

Tangible assets

$ 20,864,320

$ 21,221,942

$ 19,346,591



(2) %

8 %

































Ending common shares



45,940,371



45,938,075



45,889,238











































Tangible book value per common share

$ 41.64

$ 39.93

$ 36.31



4 %

15 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



9.17 %

8.64 %

8.61 %

53 bps 56 bps

























Key Operating Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except share data)



























Nine Months Ended











September 30,



September 30,











2026



2025



Change

























Noninterest expense

$ 228,410



$ 216,251



6 %

























Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)



409,353





378,973



8 %

Noninterest income



173,051





117,187



48 %

Total income

$ 582,404



$ 496,160



17 %

























Efficiency ratio



39.22 %



43.58 %

(436) bps















































Average assets

$ 20,316,082



$ 18,546,941



10 %

Net income



251,216





150,921



66 %

Return on average assets before annualizing



1.24 %



0.81 %





Annualization factor



1.33





1.33







Return on average assets



1.64 %



1.08 %

56 bps























Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



16.06 %



9.33 %

673 bps























Tangible book value per common share (1)

$ 41.64



$ 36.31



15 %

























Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



9.17 %



8.61 %

56 bps















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:

Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.































Nine Months Ended











September 30,



September 30,











2026



2025



Change

















































Average shareholders' equity

$ 2,384,971



$ 2,194,786



9 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles



(8,085)





(8,065)



-

Less: average preferred stock



(551,291)





(551,733)



-

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,825,595



$ 1,634,988



12 %

























Annualization factor



1.33





1.33







Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



16.06 %



9.33 %

673 bps























Total equity

$ 2,483,297



$ 2,225,434



12 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,179)





(8,056)



138 %

Less: preferred stock



(551,291)





(551,291)



-

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,912,827



$ 1,666,087



15 %

























Assets

$ 20,883,499



$ 19,354,647



8 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles



(19,179)





(8,056)



138 %

Tangible assets

$ 20,864,320



$ 19,346,591



8 %

























Ending common shares



45,940,371





45,889,238































Tangible book value per common share

$ 41.64



$ 36.31



15 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets



9.17 %



8.61 %

56 bps





































Merchants Bancorp Average Balance Analysis ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

September 30, 2025



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/



Balance

Interest Rate



Balance

Interest Rate



Balance

Interest Rate Assets:





































































Interest-earning deposits, and other

interest or dividends $ 1,261,259 $ 14,724 4.63 %

$ 689,479 $ 9,433 5.49 %

$ 556,894 $ 8,063 5.74 % Securities available for sale

811,347

9,377 4.59 %



832,715

9,562 4.61 %



923,603

11,880 5.10 % Securities held to maturity

1,547,486

20,056 5.14 %



1,398,098

18,076 5.19 %



1,510,857

22,427 5.89 % Mortgage loans in process of securitization

385,028

5,240 5.40 %



353,297

4,455 5.06 %



395,388

5,308 5.33 % Loans and loans held for sale

16,223,620

261,789 6.40 %



16,185,486

252,546 6.26 %



14,654,535

254,101 6.88 % Total interest-earning assets

20,228,740

311,186 6.10 %



19,459,075

294,072 6.06 %



18,041,277

301,779 6.64 % Allowance for credit losses on loans

(75,220)









(80,566)









(105,347)





Noninterest-earning assets

1,236,126









1,200,366









877,235









































Total assets $ 21,389,646







$ 20,578,875







$ 18,813,165













































































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:





































































Interest-bearing checking $ 9,374,540

83,186 3.52 %

$ 7,891,368

67,395 3.43 %

$ 7,451,868

75,415 4.02 % Money market/savings deposits

3,966,775

35,540 3.55 %



4,117,113

36,120 3.52 %



3,806,731

38,547 4.02 % Certificates of deposit

1,123,002

10,901 3.85 %



1,386,717

13,324 3.85 %



2,238,401

25,782 4.57 % Total interest-bearing deposits

14,464,317

129,627 3.56 %



13,395,198

116,839 3.50 %



13,497,000

139,744 4.11 %



































Borrowings

3,641,885

37,390 4.07 %



4,017,881

40,697 4.06 %



2,476,365

33,977 5.44 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

18,106,202

167,017 3.66 %



17,413,079

157,536 3.63 %



15,973,365

173,721 4.31 %



































Noninterest-bearing deposits

562,897









542,526









392,569





Noninterest-bearing liabilities

272,928









243,697









225,554









































Total liabilities

18,942,027









18,199,302









16,591,488









































Shareholders' equity

2,447,619









2,379,573









2,221,677









































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,389,646







$ 20,578,875







$ 18,813,165









































Net interest income



$ 144,169







$ 136,536







$ 128,058





































Net interest spread







2.44 %









2.43 %









2.33 %



































Net interest-earning assets $ 2,122,538







$ 2,045,996







$ 2,067,912









































Net interest margin







2.83 %









2.81 %









2.82 %



































Average interest-earning assets to

average interest-bearing liabilities







111.72 %









111.75 %









112.95 %













































Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



















































Net Income



Net Income









Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended









September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,









2026



2026



2025



2026

2025

Segment









































Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 30,817



$ 10,336



$ 12,076



$ 52,167

$ 24,758

Mortgage Warehousing







44,550





30,599





23,564





103,797



61,948

Banking







43,774





47,337





29,551





129,091



91,232

Other







(13,960)





(9,969)





(10,490)





(33,839)



(27,017)

Total





$ 105,181



$ 78,303



$ 54,701



$ 251,216

$ 150,921









































Total Assets







September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025







Amount %

Amount %

Amount % Segment



























Multi-family Mortgage Banking





$ 579,955 3 %

$ 567,941 2 %

$ 526,423 3 % Mortgage Warehousing







8,086,866 39 %



8,647,738 41 %



7,251,653 37 % Banking







11,760,899 56 %



11,581,635 55 %



11,307,401 58 % Other







455,779 2 %



432,668 2 %



363,466 2 % Total





$ 20,883,499 100 %

$ 21,229,982 100 %

$ 19,448,943 100 %



















































Gain on Sale of Loans



Gain on Sale of Loans







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2026



2026



2025



2026

2025 Loan Type







































Multi-family





$ 18,583



$ 11,755



$ 22,458



$ 41,760

$ 52,398 Single-family







(403)





489





775





474



3,409 Small Business Association (SBA)







865





916





1,438





3,477



3,825 Total





$ 19,045



$ 13,160



$ 24,671



$ 45,711

$ 59,632



















































Servicing Rights



Servicing Rights







Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended







September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,







2026



2026



2025



2026

2025









































Balance, beginning of period





$ 236,949



$ 229,576



$ 193,037



$ 217,296

$ 189,935 Additions







































Purchased servicing







110





-





12,858





235



12,928 Originated servicing







5,422





4,010





7,588





15,181



16,170 Subtractions







































Paydowns







(3,019)





(2,652)





(2,450)





(8,203)



(7,504) Changes in fair value







28,151





6,015





2,123





43,104



1,627 Balance, end of period





$ 267,613



$ 236,949



$ 213,156



$ 267,613

$ 213,156































Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



































Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale





September 30,





June 30,





December 31,





2026





2026





2025





























Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements (4)



$ 1,901,659





$ 2,168,175





$ 1,600,285 Residential real estate (1)





1,044,688







1,078,358







1,018,780 Multi-family financing





6,088,475







5,855,477







5,332,680 Healthcare financing





1,160,189







1,303,597







1,385,359 Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)(4)





1,972,519







1,837,427







1,603,551 Agricultural production and real estate





95,392







91,609







92,077 Consumer and margin loans





3,831







3,960







1,950 Loans receivable





12,266,753







12,338,603







11,034,682





























Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans





82,130







75,803







83,301





























Loans receivable, net



$ 12,184,623





$ 12,262,800





$ 10,951,381





























Loans held for sale (4)





4,043,914







4,615,894







3,873,012 Total loans, net of allowance



$ 16,228,537





$ 16,878,694





$ 14,824,393











(1) Includes $0.8 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025. (2) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $0.9 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of September 30, June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. (3) Includes only $6.9 million, $19.0 million and $19.5 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. (4) The warehouse portfolio is exclusively made up of loans to residential and multi-family mortgage bankers that are funding agency-eligible mortgages and commercial loans, which represent all of the Company's loans to non-depository institutions.













































Loan Credit Risk Profile





September 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025





Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

































Pass



$ 11,806,653

96.2 %

$ 11,893,874

96.4 %

$ 10,526,493

95.4 %

































Special mention





181,402

1.5 %



214,786

1.7 %



204,918

1.9 % Substandard





278,698

2.3 %



229,943

1.9 %



303,271

2.7 % Criticized loans





460,100

3.8 %



444,729

3.6 %



508,189

4.6 % Total loans receivable



$ 12,266,753

100.0 %

$ 12,338,603

100.0 %

$ 11,034,682

100.0 % Charge-offs (year-to-date)



$ 43,398





$ 39,511





$ 124,116



Recoveries (year-to-date)



$ 5,612





$ 5,405





$ 127











































Nonperforming Loans







September 30,





June 30,





December 31,







2026





2026





2025

































Nonaccrual loans



$ 177,568





$ 205,545





$ 197,812

90 days past due and still accruing





2,710







87







-

Total nonperforming loans



$ 180,278





$ 205,632





$ 197,812

Other real estate owned





91,696







72,389







60,145

Total nonperforming assets



$ 271,974





$ 278,021





$ 257,957

Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable





1.47 %





1.67 %





1.79 % Nonperforming assets to total assets





1.30 %





1.31 %





1.33 %







































Delinquent Loans







September 30,





June 30,





December 31,







2026





2026





2025

































Delinquent loans:





























Loans receivable



$ 215,560





$ 207,700





$ 206,561

Loans held for sale





-







263







265

Total delinquent loans



$ 215,560





$ 207,963





$ 206,826

Total loans receivable and loans held for sale



$ 16,310,667





$ 16,954,497





$ 14,907,694

Delinquent loans to total loans





1.32 %





1.23 %





1.39 %























Supplemental Results (Unaudited) ($ in thousands)



























Deposits





September 30,

June 30,

December 31,





2026

2026

2025





















Noninterest-bearing deposits



















Core demand deposits



$ 531,108

$ 606,682

$ 604,081





















Interest-bearing deposits



















Demand deposits:



















Core demand deposits



$ 9,329,208

$ 7,820,104

$ 6,207,814 Brokered demand deposits





350,321



503,257



600,000 Total interest-bearing demand deposits





9,679,529



8,323,361



6,807,814 Money market/savings deposits:



















Core money market/savings deposits





3,993,613



3,944,677



3,566,523 Brokered money market/savings deposits





381



2,912



201,010 Total money market/savings deposits





3,993,994



3,947,589



3,767,533 Certificates of deposit:



















Core certificates of deposits





464,364



585,061



905,448 Brokered certificates of deposits





372,800



791,621



956,316 Total certificates of deposits





837,164



1,376,682



1,861,764





















Total interest-bearing deposits





14,510,687



13,647,632



12,437,111





















Total deposits



$ 15,041,795

$ 14,254,314

$ 13,041,192





















Total core deposits



$ 14,318,293

$ 12,956,524

$ 11,283,866 Total brokered deposits





723,502



1,297,790



1,757,326 Total deposits



$ 15,041,795

$ 14,254,314

$ 13,041,192

SOURCE Merchants Bancorp