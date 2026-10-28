Merchants Bancorp Reports Third Quarter of 2026 Results

- Net income of $105.2 million in the third quarter of 2026 increased $50.5 million, or 92%, compared to the third quarter of 2025, and increased $26.9 million, or 34%, compared to the second quarter of 2026.
- Diluted earnings per common share of $2.06 in the third quarter of 2026 increased 112% compared to the third quarter of 2025 and increased 39% compared to the second quarter of 2026.
- Tangible book value per common share increased to $41.64, a record high for the 31st consecutive quarter, rising 15% from $36.31 at September 30, 2025, and 4% from $39.93 at June 30, 2026.
- Total assets were $20.9 billion at September 30, 2026, a decrease of 2% from June 30, 2026, and an increase of 7% from December 31, 2025.
- Available liquidity remained strong at $13.0 billion, or 62% of total assets, supported by $6.3 billion of unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Discount Window and a diversified mix of highly liquid assets.
- Capital ratios remained strong, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.3%, reflecting the Company's continued emphasis on financial strength and balance sheet resilience.
- Results benefited from positive fair value adjustments in noninterest income, including $28.2 million from servicing rights and $19.1 million from a floor derivative, reflecting the natural hedge within the Company's diversified business model. As higher rates pressure mortgage production and gain on sale revenue, they generally support servicing and derivative valuations.
- The efficiency ratio of 35.35% in the third quarter of 2026 decreased compared to 45.16% in the third quarter of 2025 and 40.20% in the second quarter of 2026, reflecting the positive valuation adjustments in noninterest income.
- Nonperforming loans decreased $25.4 million, or 12%, to $180.3 million from June 30, 2026, while criticized loans increased $15.4 million, or 3%, to $460.1 million. Compared with December 31, 2025, nonperforming loans decreased $17.5 million, or 9%, and criticized loans decreased $48.1 million, or 9%.
- The provision for credit losses was $12.0 million, a decrease of $17.2 million from the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of $2.8 million from the second quarter of 2026, primarily reflecting higher specific reserves. Charge-offs were $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with $16.5 million in the second quarter of 2026 and $29.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.
- Total deposits of $15.0 billion increased $787.5 million, or 6%, from June 30, 2026 and $2.0 billion, or 15%, from December 31, 2025. Core deposits of $14.3 billion increased $1.4 billion, or 11%, from June 30, 2026, and represented 95% of total deposits.
- On September 14, 2026, the Company acquired The Loan Exchange for total consideration of $13.9 million, resulting in the recognition of approximately $11.1 million of goodwill. During the initial ramp-up period, the acquired operations are expected to result in elevated operating expenses and may be dilutive to earnings as production increases and integration activities progress. The acquisition is intended to enhance the Company's single-family mortgage production platform, provide additional opportunities to generate gain on sale revenue and expand its footprint in the jumbo lending market.
CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported third quarter of 2026 net income of $105.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $2.06. This compared to $54.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.97 in the third quarter of 2025, and compared to $78.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.48 in the second quarter of 2026.
"Our third-quarter results demonstrate the strength of our diversified business model and disciplined execution across the Company. Earnings increased significantly, tangible book value per common share reached a record high for the 31st consecutive quarter, and we reported lower nonperforming loans and substantially lower charge-offs. While we remain focused on the migration within criticized loan classifications, our strong capital and liquidity position provides the flexibility to support our clients and pursue disciplined growth," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "We delivered strong operating performance during the quarter, with higher servicing rights and derivative valuations that provide an earnings hedge to pressure on gain on sale revenue in the current interest rate environment. Our recently completed acquisition expands our single-family mortgage production capabilities and presence in jumbo lending, creating additional opportunities to generate gain on sale revenue as the platform scales. Although the acquired operations may be dilutive during the initial ramp-up period, we remain focused on effective integration and believe the transaction will support earnings growth over time."
Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $105.2 million, an increase of $50.5 million, or 92%, compared to $54.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by a $37.8 million, or 88%, increase in noninterest income, and a $33.3 million, or 34%, increase in net interest income after provision for credit losses. These were partially offset by an $18.4 million, or 186%, increase in provision for income taxes, and a $2.3 million, or 3% increase in noninterest expense.
Net income for the third quarter of 2026 increased $26.9 million, or 34%, from $78.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The improvement was primarily driven by a $35.1 million, or 77%, increase in noninterest income, which was partially offset by a $6.8 million, or 31%, increase in provision for income taxes, and a $6.3 million, or 9%, increase in noninterest expense.
Total Assets
Total assets of $20.9 billion at September 30, 2026 decreased $346.5 million, or 2%, compared to June 30, 2026, and increased $1.4 billion, or 7%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increase compared to December 31, 2025 was primarily due to higher balances in the multi-family portfolio, revolving lines of credit collateralized by mortgage servicing rights that are included in the commercial and commercial real estate portfolio, and the warehouse portfolio.
Asset Quality
As of September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $82.1 million. The allowance increased $6.3 million, or 8%, from June 30, 2026, primarily due to higher specific reserves and adjustments to qualitative factors related to rising interest rates. Compared with December 31, 2025, the allowance decreased $1.2 million, or 1%.
During the third quarter of 2026, the Company recorded $3.9 million of charge-offs and $0.2 million of recoveries, compared with $16.5 million of charge-offs and $4.8 million of recoveries in the second quarter of 2026 and $29.5 million of charge-offs and $23,000 of recoveries in the third quarter of 2025.
As of September 30, 2026, nonperforming loans were $180.3 million, or 1.47% of loans receivable, compared with $205.6 million, or 1.67%, as of June 30, 2026, and $197.8 million, or 1.79%, as of December 31, 2025. Nonperforming loans decreased $25.4 million, or 12%, from June 30, 2026, primarily due to loan payoffs and the transfer of one loan to other real estate owned.
Overall, criticized loans receivable of $460.1 million increased $15.4 million, or 3%, compared to June 30, 2026, and decreased $48.1 million, or 9%, compared to December 31, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, 6% of the criticized loans were covered by credit default swaps.
Loans classified as special mention, which often serve as an earlier-stage indicator of potential credit deterioration, declined to $181.4 million as of September 30, 2026, from $214.8 million as of June 30, 2026 and $204.9 million as of December 31, 2025. The decreases of $33.4 million, or 16%, from June 30, 2026 and $23.5 million, or 11%, from December 31, 2025 indicate moderation in earlier-stage criticized classifications. Substandard loans increased $48.8 million from June 30, 2026, primarily reflecting migration within criticized classifications, and contributed to the sequential increase in total criticized loans. Management continues to monitor these relationships individually, including borrower performance, collateral values, and expected resolution strategies.
As of September 30, 2026, all substandard loans have been individually evaluated for expected credit losses, resulting in specific reserves of $6.6 million. Based on its current evaluations, the Company believes the loan portfolio remains well collateralized.
Total delinquent loans of $215.6 million increased $7.6 million, or 4%, compared to June 30, 2026, primarily in the single-family portfolio, while delinquency in the multi-family portfolio declined. As of September 30, 2026, 10% of the delinquent loans were covered by credit default swaps.
The Company has taken additional steps to reduce credit risk through loan sale and securitization activities since 2019. Since 2023, the Company has also entered into credit protection arrangements through credit default swaps and a credit-linked note to reduce potential loss exposure, with coverage ranging from 13% to 15% of the unpaid principal balance for each arrangement. Although these loans are subject to credit protection, the Company is required to maintain an allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment. As of September 30, 2026, the remaining balance of loans protected by credit default swaps was $2.1 billion.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $15.0 billion at September 30, 2026, increased $787.5 million, or 6%, compared to June 30, 2026, and $2.0 billion, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2025. The increase in both periods primarily reflected the growth in core deposits.
Core deposits of $14.3 billion at September 30, 2026, reflected increases of $1.4 billion, or 11%, from June 30, 2026, and $3.0 billion, or 27%, from December 31, 2025. Core deposits represented 95% of total deposits at September 30, 2026, 91% of total deposits at June 30, 2026, and 87% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.
Brokered deposits of $723.5 million at September 30, 2026 decreased $574.3 million, or 44%, from June 30, 2026, and $1.0 billion, or 59%, from December 31, 2025. As of September 30, 2026, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining maturity of 41 days.
Liquidity
The Company maintained strong liquidity, supported by substantial borrowing capacity, including unused lines of credit totaling $6.3 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $5.5 billion at June 30, 2026, and $5.3 billion at December 31, 2025.
The Company's most liquid assets include cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, including interest-earning demand deposits, mortgage loans in process of securitization, loans held for sale, and warehouse lines of credit included in loans receivable. Combined with unused borrowing capacity of $6.3 billion, these totaled $13.0 billion, or 62%, of its $20.9 billion of total assets as of September 30, 2026.
This liquidity position provides the Company with flexibility to manage funding costs, interest expense, and asset levels. In addition, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026 and 2025
Net Interest Income of $144.2 million increased $16.1 million, or 13%, compared to $128.1 million. The increase reflected a $9.4 million, or 3%, increase in interest income and a $6.7 million, or 4%, decrease in interest expense.
- Net interest margin of 2.83% increased one basis point compared to 2.82%.
- Interest rate spread of 2.44% increased 11 basis points compared to 2.33%.
Interest Income of $311.2 million increased $9.4 million, or 3%, from $301.8 million. The increase primarily reflected higher average balances of loans and loans held for sale and of interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends, partially offset by lower average yields.
- Average balances of $16.2 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased 11%, compared to $14.7 billion.
- Average balances of $1.3 billion for interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends increased $704.4 million, or 126%, compared to $556.9 million.
- Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 6.40% decreased 48 basis points compared to 6.88%.
- Average yields on interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends of 4.63% decreased 111 basis points compared to 5.74%.
Interest Expense of $167.0 million decreased $6.7 million, or 4%, compared to $173.7 million. The decrease primarily reflected lower average balances on certificates of deposit at lower rates, which were partially offset by higher average balances on interest-bearing checking accounts at lower average rates.
- Average balances of $1.1 billion for certificates of deposit decreased $1.1 billion, or 50%, compared to $2.2 billion.
- Average interest rates of 3.85% on certificates of deposit decreased 72 basis points compared to 4.57%.
- Average interest rates of 3.52% for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 50 basis points compared to 4.02%.
- Average balances on interest-bearing checking accounts of $9.4 billion increased $1.9 billion, or 26%, compared to $7.5 billion.
Provision for Credit Losses was $12.0 million, a decrease of $17.2 million, or 59%, compared to $29.2 million, reflecting improved asset quality, including lower charge-offs.
Noninterest Income of $80.8 million increased $37.8 million, or 88%, compared to $43.0 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $26.2 million, or 329%, in loan servicing fees, and an increase of $16.0 million, or 426%, in other noninterest income, partially offset by a $5.6 million, or 23%, decrease in gain on sale of loans.
- Loan servicing fees included a $28.2 million positive fair value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $5.0 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $23.2 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $2.1 million positive fair value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a $394,000 negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $2.5 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. Higher interest rates increased the fair value of servicing rights during the period, driven primarily by higher earnings on escrow and custodial balances. These earnings are an ongoing source of servicing income and represent a recurring economic benefit of a higher-rate environment. To a lesser degree, the increase also reflected slower expected prepayments on certain loans, which extend the period over which servicing income is earned.
- Other noninterest income included a $19.1 million positive fair value adjustment to floor derivatives, reflected in the Warehouse segment, compared to a $770,000 negative fair value adjustment in the prior period.
Noninterest Expense of $79.5 million increased $2.3 million, or 3%, from $77.3 million. The increase primarily reflected a $2.9 million increase in credit risk transfer premium expense and higher other noninterest and technology expenses, partially offset by decreases of $3.4 million in deposit insurance expense and $1.6 million in professional fees.
Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026
Net Interest Income of $144.2 million increased $7.7 million, or 6%, compared to $136.5 million. The increase reflected a $17.1 million, or 6%, increase in interest income, partially offset by a $9.5 million, or 6%, increase in interest expense.
- Net interest margin of 2.83% increased two basis points compared to 2.81%.
- Interest rate spread of 2.44% increased one basis point compared to 2.43%.
Interest Income of $311.2 million increased $17.1 million, or 6%, from $294.1 million. The increase primarily reflected higher average yields on loans and loans held for sale, as well as higher average balances at lower yields on interest-earning deposits and other interest or dividends.
- Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 6.40% increased 14 basis points compared to 6.26%.
- Average balances of $1.3 billion for interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends increased $571.8 million, or 83%, compared to $689.5 million.
- Average yields on interest-earning deposits, and other interest or dividends were 4.63%, a decrease of 86 basis points from 5.49%.
Interest Expense of $167.0 million increased $9.5 million, or 6%, compared to $157.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by higher average balances at higher average rates on interest-bearing checking accounts.
- Average balances of $9.4 billion for interest-bearing checking accounts increased $1.5 billion, or 19%, compared to $7.9 billion.
- Average interest rates on interest-bearing checking accounts of 3.52% increased by nine basis points compared to 3.43%.
Provision for Credit Losses increased $2.8 million, or 31%, to $12.0 million from $9.2 million, primarily due to higher specific reserves.
Noninterest Income of $80.8 million increased $35.1 million, or 77%, from $45.7 million. The increase reflected a $22.2 million, or 185%, increase in loan servicing fees, an $8.0 million, or 68%, increase in other noninterest income, and a $5.9 million, or 45%, increase in gain on sale of loans.
- Loan servicing fees included a $28.2 million positive fair value adjustment to servicing rights, consisting of a $5.0 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $23.2 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared with a $6.0 million positive fair value adjustment in the prior quarter, consisting of a $1.4 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $4.6 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. Higher interest rates increased the fair value of servicing rights during the period, driven primarily by higher earnings on escrow and custodial balances. These earnings are an ongoing source of servicing income and represent a recurring economic benefit of a higher-rate environment. To a lesser degree, the increase also reflected slower expected prepayments on certain loans, which extend the period over which servicing income is earned.
- Other noninterest income included a $19.1 million positive fair value adjustment to floor derivatives, reflected in the Warehouse segment, compared to a $1.9 million positive fair value adjustment to derivatives in the prior period.
Noninterest Expense of $79.5 million increased $6.3 million, or 9%, from $73.2 million, primarily due to a $5.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, including higher commissions associated with increased production volume.
About Merchants Bancorp
Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $20.9 billion in assets and $15.0 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2026, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Investment Partners, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
11,906
$
17,875
$
19,642
$
15,844
$
11,566
Interest-earning demand accounts
307,938
296,828
63,573
196,358
586,470
Cash and cash equivalents
319,844
314,703
83,215
212,202
598,036
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
1,489
1,501
1,511
1,520
1,529
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
447,905
407,418
437,001
620,094
414,786
Securities available for sale (includes $496,567, $527,676,
787,423
820,105
843,896
865,058
885,070
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $1,535,615, $1,353,543,
1,535,361
1,354,885
1,425,982
1,543,659
1,670,555
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other equity securities
227,589
227,589
227,589
227,589
217,850
Loans held for sale (includes $169,774, $148,368, $163,426,
4,043,914
4,615,894
4,709,688
3,873,012
4,129,329
Loans receivable (includes $41,548, $46,024, $46,427, $47,318
12,184,623
12,262,800
11,399,882
10,951,381
10,515,221
Premises and equipment, net
76,704
74,664
73,695
73,929
75,148
Servicing rights
267,613
236,949
229,576
217,296
213,156
Interest receivable
81,042
82,078
77,326
81,807
82,445
Goodwill
19,144
8,014
8,014
8,014
8,014
Other real estate owned
91,696
72,389
60,226
60,145
4,347
Other assets and receivables
799,152
750,993
744,181
713,237
539,161
Total assets
$
20,883,499
$
21,229,982
$
20,321,782
$
19,448,943
$
19,354,647
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$
531,108
$
606,682
$
501,864
$
604,081
$
399,814
Interest-bearing
14,510,687
13,647,632
12,449,889
12,437,111
13,534,891
Total deposits
15,041,795
14,254,314
12,951,753
13,041,192
13,934,705
Borrowings
3,017,581
4,282,597
4,773,490
3,842,592
2,902,631
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
60,462
50,140
46,403
33,900
28,973
Other liabilities
280,364
249,127
219,833
250,500
262,904
Total liabilities
18,400,202
18,836,178
17,991,479
17,168,184
17,129,213
Commitments andContingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 75,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 45,940,371 shares, 45,938,075 shares,
245,265
244,345
243,433
243,310
242,371
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 200,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 300,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to
137,459
137,459
137,459
137,459
137,459
7.625% Series E Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation
Authorized - 230,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 230,000 shares (equivalent to
222,748
222,748
222,748
222,748
222,748
Retained earnings
1,689,230
1,599,367
1,536,383
1,486,191
1,431,983
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,489)
(1,199)
(804)
(33)
(211)
Total shareholders' equity
2,483,297
2,393,804
2,330,303
2,280,759
2,225,434
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
20,883,499
$
21,229,982
$
20,321,782
$
19,448,943
$
19,354,647
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
3Q26
3Q26
2026
2026
2025
vs. 2Q26
vs. 3Q25
Interest Income
Loans
$
261,789
$
252,546
$
254,101
4 %
3 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
5,240
4,455
5,308
18 %
(1) %
Investment securities:
Available for sale
9,377
9,562
11,880
(2) %
(21) %
Held to maturity
20,056
18,076
22,427
11 %
(11) %
FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)
4,866
4,979
4,265
(2) %
14 %
Other
9,858
4,454
3,798
121 %
160 %
Total interest income
311,186
294,072
301,779
6 %
3 %
Interest Expense
Deposits
129,627
116,839
139,744
11 %
(7) %
Short-term borrowings
34,715
37,608
25,926
(8) %
34 %
Long-term borrowings
2,675
3,089
8,051
(13) %
(67) %
Total interest expense
167,017
157,536
173,721
6 %
(4) %
Net Interest Income
144,169
136,536
128,058
6 %
13 %
Provision for credit losses
12,003
9,184
29,239
31 %
(59) %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
132,166
127,352
98,819
4 %
34 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
19,045
13,160
24,671
45 %
(23) %
Loan servicing fees, net
34,225
11,992
7,986
185 %
329 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
1,698
1,857
1,736
(9) %
(2) %
Syndication and asset management fees
6,050
6,933
4,864
(13) %
24 %
Other income
19,754
11,738
3,757
68 %
426 %
Total noninterest income
80,772
45,680
43,014
77 %
88 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
44,999
39,345
44,152
14 %
2 %
Loan expense
998
1,177
1,263
(15) %
(21) %
Occupancy and equipment
3,360
3,462
2,453
(3) %
37 %
Professional fees
1,793
3,328
3,371
(46) %
(47) %
Deposit insurance expense
5,972
5,893
9,376
1 %
(36) %
Technology expense
3,959
2,893
2,608
37 %
52 %
Credit risk transfer premium expense
7,106
6,100
4,194
16 %
69 %
Other expense
11,333
11,050
9,833
3 %
15 %
Total noninterest expense
79,520
73,248
77,250
9 %
3 %
Income Before Income Taxes
133,418
99,784
64,583
34 %
107 %
Provision for income taxes
28,237
21,481
9,882
31 %
186 %
Net Income
$
105,181
$
78,303
$
54,701
34 %
92 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(10,265)
(10,266)
(10,265)
-
-
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
94,916
$
68,037
$
44,436
40 %
114 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
2.07
$
1.48
$
0.97
40 %
113 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
2.06
$
1.48
$
0.97
39 %
112 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
45,939,123
45,936,610
45,887,143
Diluted
46,032,977
46,005,938
45,950,216
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
Change
Interest Income
Loans
$
744,604
$
749,022
(1) %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
14,082
14,355
(2) %
Investment securities:
Available for sale
28,881
36,333
(21) %
Held to maturity
57,611
69,951
(18) %
FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)
14,239
13,278
7 %
Other
16,352
10,443
57 %
Total interest income
875,769
893,382
(2) %
Interest Expense
Deposits
356,315
395,060
(10) %
Short-term borrowings
101,260
96,271
5 %
Long-term borrowings
8,841
23,078
(62) %
Total interest expense
466,416
514,409
(9) %
Net Interest Income
409,353
378,973
8 %
Provision for credit losses
36,486
89,993
(59) %
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
372,867
288,980
29 %
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
45,711
59,632
(23) %
Loan servicing fees, net
61,316
18,134
238 %
Mortgage warehouse fees
5,175
5,288
(2) %
Syndication and asset management fees
16,100
17,960
(10) %
Other income
44,749
16,173
177 %
Total noninterest income
173,051
117,187
48 %
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
122,909
124,137
(1) %
Loan expense
3,360
3,203
5 %
Occupancy and equipment
9,903
7,298
36 %
Professional fees
7,888
9,424
(16) %
Deposit insurance expense
20,273
23,756
(15) %
Technology expense
9,531
7,428
28 %
Credit risk transfer premium expense
18,970
12,823
48 %
Other expense
35,576
28,182
26 %
Total noninterest expense
228,410
216,251
6 %
Income Before Income Taxes
317,508
189,916
67 %
Provision for income taxes
66,292
38,995
70 %
Net Income
$
251,216
$
150,921
66 %
Dividends on preferred stock
(30,796)
(30,796)
-
Impact of preferred stock redemption
-
(5,371)
(100) %
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
220,420
$
114,754
92 %
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
4.80
$
2.50
92 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
4.79
$
2.50
92 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
45,935,256
45,865,167
Diluted
46,012,252
45,931,518
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
3Q26
3Q26
2026
2026
2025
vs. 2Q26
vs. 3Q25
Noninterest expense
$
79,520
$
73,248
$
77,250
9 %
3 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
144,169
136,536
128,058
6 %
13 %
Noninterest income
80,772
45,680
43,014
77 %
88 %
Total income
$
224,941
$
182,216
$
171,072
23 %
31 %
Efficiency ratio
35.35
%
40.20
%
45.16
%
(485)
bps
(981)
bps
Average assets
$
21,389,646
$
20,578,875
$
18,813,165
4 %
14 %
Net income
105,181
78,303
54,701
34 %
92 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.49
%
0.38
%
0.29
%
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average assets
1.97
%
1.52
%
1.16
%
45
bps
81
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
20.11
%
14.95
%
10.69
%
516
bps
942
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
41.64
$
39.93
$
36.31
4 %
15 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
9.17
%
8.64
%
8.61
%
53
bps
56
bps
Consolidated ratios
Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
13.3
%
12.5
%
13.6
%
Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
12.8
%
12.1
%
13.0
%
Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)
9.9
%
9.3
%
9.8
%
Tier I capital/average assets(2)
11.5
%
11.6
%
11.8
%
(1)Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
(2)As defined by regulatory agencies; September 30, 2026 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Three Months Ended
Change
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
3Q26
3Q26
2026
2026
2025
vs. 2Q26
vs. 3Q25
Average shareholders' equity
$
2,447,619
$
2,379,573
$
2,221,677
3 %
10 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(8,163)
(8,043)
(8,059)
1 %
1 %
Less: average preferred stock
(551,291)
(551,291)
(551,291)
-
-
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$
1,888,165
$
1,820,239
$
1,662,327
4 %
14 %
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
20.11
%
14.95
%
10.69
%
516
bps
942
bps
Total equity
$
2,483,297
$
2,393,804
$
2,225,434
4 %
12 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(19,179)
(8,040)
(8,056)
139 %
138 %
Less: preferred stock
(551,291)
(551,291)
(551,291)
-
-
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
1,912,827
$
1,834,473
$
1,666,087
4 %
15 %
Assets
$
20,883,499
$
21,229,982
$
19,354,647
(2) %
8 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(19,179)
(8,040)
(8,056)
139 %
138 %
Tangible assets
$
20,864,320
$
21,221,942
$
19,346,591
(2) %
8 %
Ending common shares
45,940,371
45,938,075
45,889,238
Tangible book value per common share
$
41.64
$
39.93
$
36.31
4 %
15 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
9.17
%
8.64
%
8.61
%
53
bps
56
bps
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
Change
Noninterest expense
$
228,410
$
216,251
6 %
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
409,353
378,973
8 %
Noninterest income
173,051
117,187
48 %
Total income
$
582,404
$
496,160
17 %
Efficiency ratio
39.22
%
43.58
%
(436)
bps
Average assets
$
20,316,082
$
18,546,941
10 %
Net income
251,216
150,921
66 %
Return on average assets before annualizing
1.24
%
0.81
%
Annualization factor
1.33
1.33
Return on average assets
1.64
%
1.08
%
56
bps
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
16.06
%
9.33
%
673
bps
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
41.64
$
36.31
15 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
9.17
%
8.61
%
56
bps
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
Change
Average shareholders' equity
$
2,384,971
$
2,194,786
9 %
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(8,085)
(8,065)
-
Less: average preferred stock
(551,291)
(551,733)
-
Average tangible common shareholders' equity
$
1,825,595
$
1,634,988
12 %
Annualization factor
1.33
1.33
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
16.06
%
9.33
%
673
bps
Total equity
$
2,483,297
$
2,225,434
12 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(19,179)
(8,056)
138 %
Less: preferred stock
(551,291)
(551,291)
-
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$
1,912,827
$
1,666,087
15 %
Assets
$
20,883,499
$
19,354,647
8 %
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(19,179)
(8,056)
138 %
Tangible assets
$
20,864,320
$
19,346,591
8 %
Ending common shares
45,940,371
45,889,238
Tangible book value per common share
$
41.64
$
36.31
15 %
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
9.17
%
8.61
%
56
bps
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning deposits, and other
$
1,261,259
$
14,724
4.63 %
$
689,479
$
9,433
5.49 %
$
556,894
$
8,063
5.74 %
Securities available for sale
811,347
9,377
4.59 %
832,715
9,562
4.61 %
923,603
11,880
5.10 %
Securities held to maturity
1,547,486
20,056
5.14 %
1,398,098
18,076
5.19 %
1,510,857
22,427
5.89 %
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
385,028
5,240
5.40 %
353,297
4,455
5.06 %
395,388
5,308
5.33 %
Loans and loans held for sale
16,223,620
261,789
6.40 %
16,185,486
252,546
6.26 %
14,654,535
254,101
6.88 %
Total interest-earning assets
20,228,740
311,186
6.10 %
19,459,075
294,072
6.06 %
18,041,277
301,779
6.64 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(75,220)
(80,566)
(105,347)
Noninterest-earning assets
1,236,126
1,200,366
877,235
Total assets
$
21,389,646
$
20,578,875
$
18,813,165
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
$
9,374,540
83,186
3.52 %
$
7,891,368
67,395
3.43 %
$
7,451,868
75,415
4.02 %
Money market/savings deposits
3,966,775
35,540
3.55 %
4,117,113
36,120
3.52 %
3,806,731
38,547
4.02 %
Certificates of deposit
1,123,002
10,901
3.85 %
1,386,717
13,324
3.85 %
2,238,401
25,782
4.57 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
14,464,317
129,627
3.56 %
13,395,198
116,839
3.50 %
13,497,000
139,744
4.11 %
Borrowings
3,641,885
37,390
4.07 %
4,017,881
40,697
4.06 %
2,476,365
33,977
5.44 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
18,106,202
167,017
3.66 %
17,413,079
157,536
3.63 %
15,973,365
173,721
4.31 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
562,897
542,526
392,569
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
272,928
243,697
225,554
Total liabilities
18,942,027
18,199,302
16,591,488
Shareholders' equity
2,447,619
2,379,573
2,221,677
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
21,389,646
$
20,578,875
$
18,813,165
Net interest income
$
144,169
$
136,536
$
128,058
Net interest spread
2.44 %
2.43 %
2.33 %
Net interest-earning assets
$
2,122,538
$
2,045,996
$
2,067,912
Net interest margin
2.83 %
2.81 %
2.82 %
Average interest-earning assets to
111.72 %
111.75 %
112.95 %
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Net Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$
30,817
$
10,336
$
12,076
$
52,167
$
24,758
Mortgage Warehousing
44,550
30,599
23,564
103,797
61,948
Banking
43,774
47,337
29,551
129,091
91,232
Other
(13,960)
(9,969)
(10,490)
(33,839)
(27,017)
Total
$
105,181
$
78,303
$
54,701
$
251,216
$
150,921
Total Assets
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$
579,955
3 %
$
567,941
2 %
$
526,423
3 %
Mortgage Warehousing
8,086,866
39 %
8,647,738
41 %
7,251,653
37 %
Banking
11,760,899
56 %
11,581,635
55 %
11,307,401
58 %
Other
455,779
2 %
432,668
2 %
363,466
2 %
Total
$
20,883,499
100 %
$
21,229,982
100 %
$
19,448,943
100 %
Gain on Sale of Loans
Gain on Sale of Loans
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Loan Type
Multi-family
$
18,583
$
11,755
$
22,458
$
41,760
$
52,398
Single-family
(403)
489
775
474
3,409
Small Business Association (SBA)
865
916
1,438
3,477
3,825
Total
$
19,045
$
13,160
$
24,671
$
45,711
$
59,632
Servicing Rights
Servicing Rights
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Balance, beginning of period
$
236,949
$
229,576
$
193,037
$
217,296
$
189,935
Additions
Purchased servicing
110
-
12,858
235
12,928
Originated servicing
5,422
4,010
7,588
15,181
16,170
Subtractions
Paydowns
(3,019)
(2,652)
(2,450)
(8,203)
(7,504)
Changes in fair value
28,151
6,015
2,123
43,104
1,627
Balance, end of period
$
267,613
$
236,949
$
213,156
$
267,613
$
213,156
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2026
2026
2025
Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements (4)
$
1,901,659
$
2,168,175
$
1,600,285
Residential real estate (1)
1,044,688
1,078,358
1,018,780
Multi-family financing
6,088,475
5,855,477
5,332,680
Healthcare financing
1,160,189
1,303,597
1,385,359
Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)(4)
1,972,519
1,837,427
1,603,551
Agricultural production and real estate
95,392
91,609
92,077
Consumer and margin loans
3,831
3,960
1,950
Loans receivable
12,266,753
12,338,603
11,034,682
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
82,130
75,803
83,301
Loans receivable, net
$
12,184,623
$
12,262,800
$
10,951,381
Loans held for sale (4)
4,043,914
4,615,894
3,873,012
Total loans, net of allowance
$
16,228,537
$
16,878,694
$
14,824,393
(1)
Includes $0.8 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.
(2)
Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $0.9 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of September 30, June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
(3)
Includes only $6.9 million, $19.0 million and $19.5 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
(4)
The warehouse portfolio is exclusively made up of loans to residential and multi-family mortgage bankers that are funding agency-eligible mortgages and commercial loans, which represent all of the Company's loans to non-depository institutions.
Loan Credit Risk Profile
September 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Pass
$
11,806,653
96.2 %
$
11,893,874
96.4 %
$
10,526,493
95.4 %
Special mention
181,402
1.5 %
214,786
1.7 %
204,918
1.9 %
Substandard
278,698
2.3 %
229,943
1.9 %
303,271
2.7 %
Criticized loans
460,100
3.8 %
444,729
3.6 %
508,189
4.6 %
Total loans receivable
$
12,266,753
100.0 %
$
12,338,603
100.0 %
$
11,034,682
100.0 %
Charge-offs (year-to-date)
$
43,398
$
39,511
$
124,116
Recoveries (year-to-date)
$
5,612
$
5,405
$
127
Nonperforming Loans
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2026
2026
2025
Nonaccrual loans
$
177,568
$
205,545
$
197,812
90 days past due and still accruing
2,710
87
-
Total nonperforming loans
$
180,278
$
205,632
$
197,812
Other real estate owned
91,696
72,389
60,145
Total nonperforming assets
$
271,974
$
278,021
$
257,957
Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable
1.47
%
1.67
%
1.79
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.30
%
1.31
%
1.33
%
Delinquent Loans
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2026
2026
2025
Delinquent loans:
Loans receivable
$
215,560
$
207,700
$
206,561
Loans held for sale
-
263
265
Total delinquent loans
$
215,560
$
207,963
$
206,826
Total loans receivable and loans held for sale
$
16,310,667
$
16,954,497
$
14,907,694
Delinquent loans to total loans
1.32
%
1.23
%
1.39
%
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Deposits
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2026
2026
2025
Noninterest-bearing deposits
Core demand deposits
$
531,108
$
606,682
$
604,081
Interest-bearing deposits
Demand deposits:
Core demand deposits
$
9,329,208
$
7,820,104
$
6,207,814
Brokered demand deposits
350,321
503,257
600,000
Total interest-bearing demand deposits
9,679,529
8,323,361
6,807,814
Money market/savings deposits:
Core money market/savings deposits
3,993,613
3,944,677
3,566,523
Brokered money market/savings deposits
381
2,912
201,010
Total money market/savings deposits
3,993,994
3,947,589
3,767,533
Certificates of deposit:
Core certificates of deposits
464,364
585,061
905,448
Brokered certificates of deposits
372,800
791,621
956,316
Total certificates of deposits
837,164
1,376,682
1,861,764
Total interest-bearing deposits
14,510,687
13,647,632
12,437,111
Total deposits
$
15,041,795
$
14,254,314
$
13,041,192
Total core deposits
$
14,318,293
$
12,956,524
$
11,283,866
Total brokered deposits
723,502
1,297,790
1,757,326
Total deposits
$
15,041,795
$
14,254,314
$
13,041,192
SOURCE Merchants Bancorp