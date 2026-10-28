Stoneridge, Inc.: Stoneridge and Kodiak AI Announce Collaboration to Advance Autonomous Commercial Vehicles

Stoneridge MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS) now in use on Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks

Companies to explore integrating additional Stoneridge technology into Kodiak autonomous driving solution

MirrorEye gives Kodiak flexibility in SensorPod design

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies, today announced its collaboration with Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous driving technology. The collaboration begins with Stoneridge's MirrorEye Camera Monitor System (CMS), which is incorporated in newly deployed trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak's AI-powered autonomous driving system. The two companies plan to explore integrating additional Stoneridge technology into Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks.

Kodiak's proprietary SensorPods replace conventional side mirrors on the truck cab, providing enhanced visibility. These SensorPods have, until now, included conventional rear-vision mirrors as required by U.S. regulations for commercial trucks. Stoneridge's CMS was the first to receive an exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) that authorizes motor carriers to operate MirrorEye-equipped trucks without conventional rear-vision mirrors. FMCSA renewed the exemption in 2024 for five years. Because MirrorEye's cameras sit in a compact wing above the cab door, the exemption gives Kodiak the ability to design future SensorPods without traditional mirrors, making them smaller, lighter, easier to replace and more aerodynamic.

As part of the collaboration, Stoneridge and Kodiak will explore how to further integrate Stoneridge technologies into Kodiak's autonomous vehicle platform and develop solutions that improve how vehicle data is processed.

"MirrorEye was developed to make commercial vehicles safer by providing drivers and operators a much better view and situational awareness while also delivering meaningful aerodynamic and efficiency benefits," said Natalia Noblet, President and CEO of Stoneridge. "On Kodiak's trucks, it becomes part of an autonomous system, and over the next several years we will work with Kodiak to explore ways our cameras and other technology can support that system more directly. We are excited to partner with Kodiak to advance autonomous trucking and to bring Stoneridge technology to that work."

"Our collaboration with Stoneridge involving its MirrorEye technology represents an important component of Kodiak's preparations for the safe deployment of driverless technology at scale," said Jamie Hoffacker, Senior Vice President of Hardware, Kodiak. "We're excited to explore new ways to deepen our integration and derive further efficiencies and safety benefits from working together."

MirrorEye replaces traditional mirrors with exterior digital cameras and in-cab high-definition displays. Stoneridge has produced more than 200,000 MirrorEye systems globally since 2020, and the system is offered through six global OEM programs and through retrofit installations with more than 40 fleet partners in North America.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is a global supplier of safe and efficient electronic systems and technologies. Our systems and products power vehicle intelligence, while enabling safety and security for on- and off-highway transportation sectors around the world. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about the collaboration with Kodiak, the potential integration of additional Stoneridge technologies into Kodiak's platform, future deployments of MirrorEye, and anticipated benefits of the collaboration, are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the parties' ability to successfully develop and integrate additional technologies, customer and market acceptance of autonomous trucking, regulatory developments (including FMCSA requirements and exemptions), competitive conditions, and the other risks described in Part I, Item 1A ("Risk Factors") of Stoneridge's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Stoneridge undertakes no obligation to update them.

SOURCE Stoneridge, Inc.