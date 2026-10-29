

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales growth softened in September as automotive fuel turnover declined for the first time in nearly two years, data from Statistics Estonia revealed Thursday.



Retail sales increased 4.0 percent year-on-year in September, following August's 6.1 percent increase.



Stores selling manufactured goods had the biggest impact as their turnover volume grew for the third month in a row and moved up 5 percent in September, Statistics Estonia leading analyst Johanna Linda Pihlak said.



The turnover of grocery stores climbed at a slower pace of 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, automotive fuel turnover declined in September after 20 months of growth, Pihlak noted.



On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 1.9 percent, sharper than the 1.4 percent decrease seen in August.



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