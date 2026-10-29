

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TPO.F, 9501.T), a Japanese electric utility holding company, on Thursday posted a net income for the first half of the full year, amidst an increase in net sales.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company reported a net income of JPY 52.724 billion, or JPY 32.90 per share, compared with a net loss of JPY 712.397 billion, or JPY 444.67 per share in the same period last year. Ordinary income tumbled to JPY 90.629 billion from JPY 282.183 billion a year ago.



Operating loss was JPY 33.664 billion as against the prior year's operating income of JPY 217.054 billion. Tokyo Electric Power Company registered net sales of JPY 3.271 trillion, up from JPY 3.150 trillion in the previous year.



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