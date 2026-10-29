

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales declined for the third straight month in September, the statistical office INE said Thursday.



Retail sales declined 1.4 percent on a yearly basis, after easing 0.5 percent each in July and August. This was the third consecutive fall.



On an unadjusted basis, the annual decline in retail sales deepened to 1.6 percent from 1.1 percent in August.



Retail sales posted a monthly fall of 0.4 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent increase seen in the previous month. Food sales grew 1.1 percent, while non-food sales dropped 0.9 percent.



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