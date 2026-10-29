

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced the arrival of one million barrels of oil from Venezuela.



Addressing a rally as part of the Republican Party's campaign for the upcoming midterms polls, Trump showcased The Angerona, a crude oil tanker docked near the site of his rally in Corpus Christi, Texas.



He described it a 'gift' from Venezuela at no cost to U.S. taxpayers under an energy deal between the U.S. government and North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP), which develops oil fields in Venezuela.



It is the 'greatest oil victory in history,' according to Trump.



'This historic win gives us control over a massive part of the world's oil supply,' he said.



This first shipment of oil will be refined in the Lone Star State, supporting American jobs, and increasing domestic supply to lower Americans' prices at the pump, the White House said in a fact sheet.



'From Alaska to Texas, President Trump is unleashing America's energy dominance - making the Western Hemisphere the energy capital of the world - and Americans will benefit as gasoline and diesel prices come plummeting down,' it added.



With few days remaining for crucial mid term elections to the Congress, Trump has been under pressure with diminishing popularity among U.S. consumers over spiraling fuel prices triggered by the Middle East war, launched by US and Israel targeting Iran.



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