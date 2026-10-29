

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $214.0 million, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $140.0 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.



Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $188.8 million or $2.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $874.5 million from $804.6 million last year.



West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $214.0 Mln. vs. $140.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.02 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $874.5 Mln vs. $804.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.38 To $ 9.48 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.41 B To $ 3.42 B



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