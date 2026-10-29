

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) reported a profit for third quarter of $303 million



The company's bottom line totaled $303 million, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $304 million, or $3.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $339 million or $3.63 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $2.460 billion from $2.288 billion last year.



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $303 Mln. vs. $304 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.24 vs. $3.11 last year. -Revenue: $2.460 Bln vs. $2.288 Bln last year.



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