

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bunge Global SA (BG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $318 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $166 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bunge Global SA reported adjusted earnings of $496 million or $2.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $23.804 billion from $22.155 billion last year.



Bunge Global SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $318 Mln. vs. $166 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.64 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $23.804 Bln vs. $22.155 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.25 To $ 9.75



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