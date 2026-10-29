

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $960 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $524 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Xcel Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $961 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $4.172 billion from $3.915 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $960 Mln. vs. $524 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.52 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $4.172 Bln vs. $3.915 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.10 To $ 4.16



Xcel Energy 2027 Earnings Guidance



Xcel Energy's 2027 ongoing earnings guidance is a range of $4.48 to $4.62 per share.



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