

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has announced £10 billion of economic and military support in the largest ever package of financial backing for Ukraine.



Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor John Healey informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of their decision Thursday to earmark the huge funding in the Budget.



They told the Ukrainian leader that the move was vital for the two nations' collective security.



Burnham said, 'This is the largest ever package of funding for Ukraine from the UK and it should leave no one in any doubt of our unflinching backing for as long as it takes. From the front lines to the negotiating table, the UK will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Ukrainian people as they continue their brave and courageous fight to defend our collective security.'



The fresh funding comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, as it heads into the winter.



'Today's package will help Ukraine defend itself, as well as maintaining economic stability in the country and ensuring essential public services keep running this winter,' the UK Treasury said in a press release.



As Russia intensifies attacks on critical national infrastructure in Ukraine, the package includes £500 million additional military support for the country's air defense this winter.



The budget package is in addition to the £3 billion a year that UK already committed to Ukraine, and follows President Zelenskyy's visit to Downing Street earlier this month.



The UK has been one of Ukraine's foremost partners since the start of Russia's invasion, providing a range of military, economic, and diplomatic support.



Including Thursday's announcement, the UK has committed a total of £35 billion for Ukraine since Russia launched the attacks against Ukraine in February, 2022.



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