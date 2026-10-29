

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that certain LNG regulations have been modified to fast-track new liquefied natural gas infrastructure projects, lower energy costs, and expand export capacity.



The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, or PHMSA, published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) to update liquefied natural gas standards for the first time in decades.



The proposed rule will codify advanced, cost-saving technologies that will enhance safety by allowing operators to seamlessly adopt modern innovations like pipe-in-pipe systems, single-walled ASME containers, and membrane storage tanks. Leveraging these technologies will generate $100 million in savings annually.



'America has the natural resources, innovative spirit, and private sector might to be the world's number one energy powerhouse. The only thing standing in our way is outdated red tape,' said Secretary Duffy. 'By overhauling these basic rules to embrace modern technologies, we can safely unleash America's energy dominance, lower costs, and generate millions in economic opportunity for the men and women powering our energy sector.'



'As the world's largest LNG exporter, the United States' regulations for LNG facilities are the gold standard,' said PHMSA Administrator Paul Roberti. 'But we have let those regulations stagnate, relying on an outdated version of an industry standard from more than twenty years ago. Today's long overdue proposal recognizes the innovation that has transformed the industry over the last ten years and enhances safety by streamlining regulatory requirements and incentivizing the deployment of cutting-edge technologies.'



The NPRM updates PHMSA's safety framework for LNG facilities by incorporating the National Fire Protection Association Standard 59A (2026 edition) for the siting, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of LNG facilities.



In April 2025, the Department of Transportation announced an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to inform a rulemaking proposal to update decades old regulations for LNG facilities, fast-track new LNG infrastructure projects, expand domestic export capacity, and grow the small-scale LNG market.



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