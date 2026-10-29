Panostaja Oyj: Change negotiations at Panostaja's portfolio company Grano concluded

29.10.2026 12:00:09 EET | Panostaja Oyj | Inside information

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Release, Inside Information 29.10.2026 12:00pm



Change negotiations at Panostaja's portfolio company Grano concluded

Panostaja Oyj's portfolio company Grano has concluded the change negotiations conducted in accordance with the Finnish Co-operation Act. Panostaja announced the commencement of the change negotiations on 14 October 2026. As a result of the negotiations, employees covered by the negotiations may be temporarily laid off for a maximum of seven days. The temporary layoffs will be implemented by the end of 2026. A total of approximately 630 employees within the Grano Group were covered by the negotiations.

The company originally estimated that the change negotiations could result in temporary layoffs of up to seven days.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

Lisätietoja:

CEO Tapio Tommila, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311

CEO Mika Vihervuori, Grano Oy, +358 40? 720 2140

Panostaja is an investment company that actively develops growing companies in the service and software sectors as an active owner. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for entrepreneurs selling their businesses, for the best managers and for investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has five investment targets. Panostaja's (PNA1V) share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. In the 2025 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 146 million.

www.panostaja.fi