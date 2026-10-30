Panostaja Oyj: Panostaja's portfolio company CoreHW signs a significant design services agreement worth approximately EUR 17 million

30.10.2026 09:00:09 EET | Panostaja Oyj | Inside information

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Release, Inside Information 30.10.2026 9:00am

Panostaja's portfolio company CoreHW signs a significant design services agreement worth approximately EUR 17 million

Panostaja Oyj's portfolio company CoreHW has signed a significant design services agreement with an international technology company. The agreement is worth approximately EUR 17 million and the work will be carried out mainly during 2027-2028. It has been agreed with the customer that the identity of the customer, the detailed scope of the design services and the IP package related to the project will remain confidential.

The project will commence in the final quarter of the 2026 financial year. Of the total order value, less than EUR 1 million is estimated to be attributable to the 2026 financial year. The project is expected to be completed during 2029.

"This agreement is a major milestone for CoreHW and a strong endorsement of our RF IC expertise. By combining specialist expertise that is rare worldwide with our proprietary IP and IC delivery capabilities, we enable our customers to achieve ambitious technology goals. We have worked systematically to build these capabilities, and the customer's trust is recognition of our team's expertise and commitment," says Tomi-Pekka Takalo, CEO of CoreHW.

"The project is an excellent demonstration of CoreHW's internationally recognized expertise in semiconductor design. We see the new agreement as an important milestone in CoreHW's development," comments Tapio Tommila, CEO of Panostaja.



Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

Additional infomation:

CEO Tapio Tommila, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311

CEO Tomi-Pekka Takalo, CoreHW Oy, +358 40?354 5880

Panostaja is an investment company that actively develops growing companies in the service and software sectors as an active owner. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for entrepreneurs selling their businesses, for the best managers and for investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has five investment targets. Panostaja's (PNA1V) share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. In the 2025 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 146 million.

www.panostaja.fi