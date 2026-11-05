Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PA

WKN: 918643 | ISIN: FI0009800379 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
05.11.26 | 12:49
0,285 Euro
+0,18 % +0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PANOSTAJA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANOSTAJA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2820,28712:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 12:00 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Panostaja Oyj: Panostaja Invests in Enterprise Risk Management SaaS-Company Inclus

5.11.2026 13:00:09 EET | Panostaja Oyj | Inside information

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Release, inside information, 5 November 2026 at 13.00


Panostaja Invests in Enterprise Risk Management SaaS-Company Inclus

Panostaja Oyj has today signed an agreement on a significant investment in Inclus Oy to accelerate the company's growth. At the same time, Panostaja will acquire shares from the company's existing shareholders. Panostaja's total investment is approximately EUR 3.9 million, and its ownership stake in Inclus Oy following the transaction will be approximately 48%. The enterprise value of Inclus Oy in the transaction is approximately EUR 6.7 million. Inclus's founders will continue as key personnel and significant minority shareholders in the company. Inclus will become a new portfolio company for Panostaja.

The company's net sales were approximately EUR 1.4 million for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, of which annual recurring revenue (ARR) accounted for approximately EUR 1.2 million. Inclus's ARR has grown systematically in recent years. The company's ARR at the time of the transaction is approximately EUR 1.4 million.

Inclus is a Finnish software company whose SaaS solution supports enterprise risk management (ERM) in large organizations. Founded in 2012, the company revamped its business model in the 2020s and has since focused on SaaS-based ERM solutions. Inclus has a customer base of more than 50 companies, with a focus on large companies across various sectors, including listed companies in manufacturing and construction, as well as public-sector organizations. Approximately 20% of Inclus's ARR comes from international customers. Inclus is based in Espoo.

Panostaja supports Inclus's growth strategy, which focuses on accelerating international growth and continuing strong growth in the domestic market. In the coming years, the company will focus particularly on the Northern European market, where it already has significant customer relationships. The long-term goal is to develop Inclus into one of Europe's leading ERM solutions.

- The risk management software market is supported by strong growth drivers. Increased uncertainty in the global economy and rapid changes in the operating environment, together with regulatory and reporting requirements, are increasing the importance of the risk management function in organizations. I am impressed by how the company has been able to win major reference customers while developing its product at the forefront of AI development, says Heikki Tukiainen, Development Director at Panostaja.

Inclus's founding entrepreneurs Mikaeli Langinvainio and Juha Törmänen will continue in the company's management and as significant minority shareholders, alongside other key personnel.

- As a company, we have now reached a point where the time is right to take our international expansion efforts to a new level. Panostaja will provide us with an active owner that understands how to scale a software business and shares our long-term goal of building a European ERM solution, says Mikaeli Langinvainio, CEO of Inclus.

- Our latest investment is an important milestone in implementing our strategy and renewing our portfolio. A platform investment in an internationally growing software company demonstrates that our investment strategy, which focuses on active ownership in technology-driven companies, appeals to ambitious entrepreneurs, says Tapio Tommila, CEO of Panostaja.

Inclus Oy's net sales and operating profit for the financial years 1 January-31 December 2025 and 1 January-31 December 2024 were as follows (FAS):

(EUR thousand)

2025

2024

Net sales

1366

1224

Operating profit

-3

-8

The balance sheets as at 31 December 2025 and 31 December 2024, as reported in the financial statements, were as follows (FAS):

(EUR thousand)

?

31.12.2025

31.12.2024

Non-current assets

784

535

Receivables and
financial assets

807

1098

Total

1591

1633

Equity

703

710

Liabilities

888

923

Total

1591

1633

?

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO

?

Further information:

Tapio Tommila, CEO, Panostaja Oyj, 040 527 6311
Mikaeli Langinvainio, CEO, Inclus Oy, 040 837 3940

?

Panostaja is an investment company that actively develops growing companies in the service and software sectors as an active owner. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for entrepreneurs selling their businesses, for the best managers and for investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has six investment targets. Panostaja's (PNA1V) share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. In the 2025 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 146 million.

www.panostaja.fi

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.