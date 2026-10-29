

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH plc (CRH.L) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.245 billion, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $1.503 billion, or $2.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CRH plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.392 billion or $2.09 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $11.396 billion from $11.069 billion last year.



CRH plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.245 Bln. vs. $1.503 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $2.21 last year. -Revenue: $11.396 Bln vs. $11.069 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.37 To $ 5.37



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News