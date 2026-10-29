

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), an electric and natural gas utility company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



The company said that the change in earnings per share was mainly driven by higher recovery of electric infrastructure investments, increased earnings from equity method investments and unseasonably warm weather, partially offset by higher financing costs.



For the third quarter, net income increased to $960 million from $524 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $1.52 versus $0.88 last year.



Ongoing earnings increased to $961 million from $737 million in the same period a year ago.



Ongoing earnings per share were $1.52 versus $0.88 last year.



Operating income surged to $1.19 billion from $749 million in the same period a year ago.



Operating revenue increased to $4.17 billion from $3.92 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company narrows its full-year 2026 ongoing earnings per share guidance to $4.10 to $4.16.



The company also expects full-year 2027 ongoing earnings per share guidance of $4.48 to $4.62.



On Wednesday, Xcel Energy closed trading 1.22% lesser at $77.18 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.83% higher at $77.82.



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