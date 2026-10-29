

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $542 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $315 million, or $0.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $505 million or $1.10 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $2.525 billion from $2.449 billion last year.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $542 Mln. vs. $315 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue: $2.525 Bln vs. $2.449 Bln last year.



Non-GAAP Values are from continuing operations



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