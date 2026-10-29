

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $3.287 billion, or $7.13 per share. This compares with $2.300 billion, or $4.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Caterpillar Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.319 billion or $7.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to $20.682 billion from $17.638 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.287 Bln. vs. $2.300 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.13 vs. $4.88 last year. -Revenue: $20.682 Bln vs. $17.638 Bln last year.



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