

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The sentiment in global markets remains mixed even as markets worldwide digested the decision of the Federal Open Market Committee to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at the current level of 3.75 to 4 percent. Corporate earnings updates from tech sector majors also swayed sentiment.



Though the FOMC acknowledged that inflation remained elevated, it said it needed more information to determine the policy stance appropriate to ensure a timely return of inflation to the Committee's 2 percent goal. Markets also noted that the decision was approved by a 10 - 2 vote as 2 members preferred to raise the target range for the federal funds rate by quarter percentage point.



Sentiment remains cautious ahead of the release of PCE-based inflation readings and third quarter GDP data from the U.S. on Thursday morning.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. European markets are trading on a positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note.



The six-currency Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields are trading on a mixed note while markets are wait for the interest rate decisions by the European Central Bank as well as Bank of Japan.



Crude oil prices have slipped around a percent. Gold has dropped more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies declined heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 52,828.50, up 0.66% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,729.10, down 0.20% Germany's DAX at 25,902.42, up 0.77% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,737.78, up 0.40% France's CAC 40 at 7,952.16, up 0.83% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,172.70, up 0.08% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 64,594.00, up 1.00% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,891.80, up 0.50% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,651.43, down 0.82% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,958.65, down 0.59% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,937.66, down 1.24%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 102.27, up 0.08% EUR/USD at 1.1131, down 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.3306, down 0.17% USD/JPY at 157.95, up 0.07% USD/CHF at 0.8283, up 0.05% AUD/USD at 0.7033, down 0.30%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.995%, down 1.11% Germany at 3.3569%, down 0.75% France at 4.915%, up 0.00% U.K. at 5.3106%, down 0.47% Japan at 2.836%, up 0.35%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $110.57, down 0.96% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $101.61, down 1.14% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,037.50, down 0.35% Silver Futures (Dec) at $52.61, down 1.98%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $80,023.95, down 1.75% Ethereum at $2,318.30, down 2.20% BNB at $752.30, down 0.02% XRP at $1.29, down 2.92% Solana at $100.24, down 2.52%



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