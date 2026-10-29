Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to report grab-sample results from its 2026 surface exploration program in the I-Zone sector and Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor at the Delta-1 Gold Project, approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights

Grab sampling returned gold values ranging from 0.1 to 24.7 g/t Au from 55 outcrop samples (Figure 1).

Samples from sulphide-rich iron formation adjacent to mineralized dikes returned 16.1 g/t Au and 24.7 g/t Au.

Multiple new gold occurrences were identified over a length of approximately six kilometres south of the Crayfish Creek Fault, but still within the broader Crayfish Creek Corridor, a zone of more altered and deformed rocks.





Figure 1. I-Zone Sector and Crayfish Creek Corridor Grab Sample Results

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Grab Sampling

Prospecting in the I-Zone Sector and Crayfish Creek Corridor returned 55 samples from outcrops with gold values ranging from 0.1 to 24.7 g/t Au (Figure 1). Notably, several samples collected from sulphide-rich iron formation adjacent to the mineralized dikes returned high-grade gold values such as 24.7 g/t Au and 16.1 g/t Au. Although the extent of this mineralization appears limited, it suggests that gold-bearing intervals may locally extend beyond the dike margins into the surrounding iron formation, potentially influencing the grade profile of intervals that include both rock types. Ongoing drilling and sampling at I-Zone will help assess the extent and significance of this mineralization.

Additionally, the sampling program identified multiple new gold occurrences associated with broad zones of shearing and associated veining lying south of the Crayfish Creek Fault structure, over a distance of approximately six kilometres, but still within the broader Crayfish Creek Corridor. Two of these occurrences contain anomalous gold in quartz veins hosted in quartz-sericite schist and may define a common mineralized trend north of a horizon of anomalous gold grains in till.

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization on the property.

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta, commented:

"We believe Delta-1 has district-scale potential, with the Eureka discovery anchoring the project's value as we advance additional targets across the property. We are testing that potential systematically through geological mapping, sampling and trenching. Our ongoing work at I-Zone and within the broader Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor is an important part of our search for additional discoveries beyond Eureka.

"Our recently completed first-pass property-wide till-sampling field program adds another layer to that strategy, helping us identify gold-grain anomalies that may point to mineralized bedrock beneath glacial cover. By combining these results with our geological and geophysical data, we aim to focus follow-up exploration on the most prospective areas and advance new targets toward drilling."

I-Zone and Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor

The I-Zone Sector occurs within the broader Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor, an underexplored area along a major regional structure where historical exploration by Inco identified more than two dozen high-grade gold occurrences, many of which have seen little or no systematic follow-up exploration. Delta's current regional program is designed to systematically evaluate these targets using modern exploration methods, with the objective of identifying and advancing additional gold targets for drilling.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Grab samples were analyzed by AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay under Delta Resources' Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) program, which includes the systematic

insertion of certified reference materials and blanks. QA/QC results are reviewed by the Qualified Person to ensure analytical results meet acceptable quality-control thresholds.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 Property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault trend.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 kilometres in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

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