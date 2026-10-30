Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that its maiden drill campaign at I-Zone is underway and reports additional channel-sampling results from its 2026 I-Zone surface exploration program at the Delta-1 Gold Project, approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights

Trench D1-26-TR18: channel samples returned 2.36 g/t Au over 15.1 metres.

Trench D1-26-TR16: channel samples returned 3.81 g/t Au over 2 metres.

Drilling Underway at I-Zone

Drilling is now underway at I-Zone as part of the 10,000-metre Delta-1 drill program announced on September 22, 2026. The I-Zone drilling is designed to test the continuity of gold mineralization at depth and along strike of the mineralized trend. Drill results will be released as they become available.

Trenching

In addition to the highlighted results, new channel-sampling results include 0.81 g/t Au over 3 metres in channel D1-26-TR16-09, 1.10 g/t Au over 16.9 metres in channel D1-26-TR14-03, and 1.07 g/t Au over 6.1 metres in channel D1-26-TR20-03. Table 1 presents the new results alongside previously reported intervals.

Table 1. I-Zone channel-sampling results: new results and previously reported intervals

Channel ID Azimuth

(°) Total Length

(m) UTM NAD83

Zone 15 - East UTM NAD83

Zone 15 - North Reported Interval D1-26-TR18-03 260 15.1 714919 5382503 2.36 g/t Au over 15.1 m (New) D1-26-TR16-08 265 10 714833 5382414 3.81 g/t Au over 2 m (New) D1-26-TR16-09 253 4.6 714820 5382417 0.81 g/t Au over 3 m (New) D1-26-TR17-01 265 11.9 714876 5382493 4.85 g/t Au over 8.0 m (Previously reported) D1-26-TR14-03 275 16.9 714748 5382491 1.10 g/t Au over 16.9 m (New) D1-26-TR20-03 079 8.8 715106 5382509 1.07 g/t Au over 6.1 m (New) D1-26-TR20-07 074 8.3 715128 5382519 2.91 g/t Au over 8.3 m (Previously reported) D1-26-TR20-08 080 4.3 715138 5382522 4.23 g/t Au over 4.3 m (Previously reported)



The results follow the initial sampling results announced on September 21, 2026, which extended known I-Zone gold mineralization by more than 400 metres eastward. Those previously reported results included 4.85 g/t Au over 8.0 metres in trench D1-26-TR17, and 2.91 g/t Au over 8.3 metres and 4.23 g/t Au over 4.3 metres in trench D1-26-TR20 (Table 1 and Figure 1).

Several channel-sampling results are still pending. Additional results will be released as they become available.

Note: Gold mineralization at I-Zone is primarily associated with approximately N-S-trending extensional quartz veins hosted within approximately E-W-trending felsic dikes. Channel samples were oriented to intersect the mineralized veins and, therefore, do not represent the true width of the host dikes. Observed true widths of the felsic dikes at surface are variable and range from less than one metre to approximately four metres.





Figure 1. I-Zone Sector - Channel Results

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Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta, commented:

"These latest channel-sampling results reinforce I-Zone as a priority exploration target and build on our recently announced identification of gold occurrences over approximately six kilometres along the Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor. Located approximately 18 kilometres from the Eureka Gold Deposit, I-Zone benefits from excellent year-round access via logging roads, supporting our ongoing exploration and drilling."

"With known surface mineralization now extended eastward by more than 400 metres, our focus is on testing the continuity of the gold-bearing veins and felsic dikes at depth and along strike. Drilling is underway and further channel-sampling results are pending as we work to better understand the extent and geometry of mineralization. Together with the Crayfish Creek Corridor results, this work supports our broader strategy of advancing targets beyond Eureka and assessing the wider gold potential of Delta-1's district-scale land package."

I-Zone Background

The I-Zone is a historically recognized gold occurrence within the broader mineralized system referred to as the "I-Zone Sector," which hosts multiple high-grade gold intercepts within mineralized felsic dikes. Historical drilling returned 3.28 g/t Au over 14.6 metres, reported by Inco Gold (1988-1989), and 4.32 g/t Au over 41.0 metres, 4.53 g/t Au over 14.4 metres, and 4.36 g/t Au over 20.4 metres, reported by Ovalbay (1995-1997). In addition, Mengold completed a 1,000 kg mini-bulk sample in 2008 that returned an average grade of 9.90 g/t Au.

Note: Historical results referenced herein are not NI 43-101 compliant.

WATCH: Learn more about I-Zone Exploration





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Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Channel samples were analyzed by AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay under Delta Resources' Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) program, which includes the systematic insertion of certified reference materials and blanks. A metallic screening procedure was used for samples containing visible gold and for samples returning greater than 2.0 g/t Au on an initial 50 g fire assay. The procedure consisted of a 1 kg pulverized sample screened to 106 µm, followed by 50 g fire assay with gravimetric finish. QA/QC results are reviewed by the Qualified Person to ensure analytical results meet acceptable quality-control thresholds.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 Property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 kilometres in strike length and remains open in all directions. It extends to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

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