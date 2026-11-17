Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF) (FSE: 6GO1) ("Delta" or the "Company") provides an update on its ongoing exploration program at the approximately 340-square-kilometre Delta-1 Gold Project, located 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Building on the Eureka gold discovery, Delta is advancing its first drill campaign at I-Zone while evaluating additional gold occurrences along the Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor.

Delta-1 Exploration Highlights - Previously Announced Results

Recent disclosures highlight Delta's progress in advancing drilling at I-Zone and identifying additional exploration targets beyond Eureka:

Surface gold mineralization extended more than 400 metres eastward at I-Zone, with channel results including 4.85 g/t Au over 8.0 metres , 2.91 g/t Au over 8.3 metres and 4.23 g/t Au over 4.3 metres .

at I-Zone, with channel results including , and . Additional channel sampling returned 2.36 g/t Au over 15.1 metres and 3.81 g/t Au over 2.0 metres .

and . Grab samples returned up to 24.7 g/t Au , including gold mineralization in sulphide-rich iron formation adjacent to mineralized dikes.

, including gold mineralization in sulphide-rich iron formation adjacent to mineralized dikes. New gold occurrences were identified over approximately six kilometres within the broader Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor.

within the broader Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor. Delta's first drilling campaign at I-Zone is underway, testing the continuity of gold-bearing veins and felsic dikes along strike and at depth as part of the previously announced 10,000-metre program targeting Eureka and I-Zone.

Ron Kopas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Delta, commented:

"Eureka remains the foundation of our Delta-1 exploration story, and our recent work highlights the potential to identify additional gold-bearing zones across this extensive property. At I-Zone, we have moved from encouraging surface results to our first drill campaign, while regional prospecting has identified further gold occurrences along the Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor. We look forward to discussing this progress and our next exploration priorities with investors at SMI in Zurich."

I-Zone Channel Sampling and Drilling

On September 21, 2026, Delta reported channel-sampling results of 4.85 g/t Au over 8.0 metres in channel D1-26-TR17-01, 2.91 g/t Au over 8.3 metres in channel D1-26-TR20-07, and 4.23 g/t Au over 4.3 metres in channel D1-26-TR20-08. The results extended known surface gold mineralization at I-Zone more than 400 metres eastward.

On September 22, 2026, Delta announced the start of a 10,000-metre drill program targeting Eureka and I-Zone. By October 30, the Company's first drill campaign at I-Zone was underway, testing the continuity of gold-bearing veins and felsic dikes along strike and at depth.

On October 30, 2026, Delta reported additional channel-sampling results including 2.36 g/t Au over 15.1 metres in channel D1-26-TR18-03 and 3.81 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in channel D1-26-TR16-08 from its I-Zone surface program.

Gold mineralization at I-Zone is primarily associated with approximately N-S-trending extensional quartz veins hosted within approximately E-W-trending felsic dikes.

Note: Channel samples were oriented to intersect the mineralized veins and, therefore, do not represent the true width of the host dikes. Observed true widths of the felsic dikes at surface are variable and range from less than one metre to approximately four metres.

Gold Occurrences Across the Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor

On October 29, 2026, Delta reported results from 55 outcrop grab samples with gold values ranging from 0.1 to 24.7 g/t Au. Samples from sulphide-rich iron formation adjacent to mineralized dikes returned 16.1 g/t Au and 24.7 g/t Au.

Regional prospecting also identified new gold occurrences associated with shearing and quartz veining over approximately six kilometres south of the Crayfish Creek Fault. Two occurrences comprise gold-bearing quartz veins in quartz-sericite schist and may define a common trend north of anomalous gold grains in till. These results broaden the range of geological settings being evaluated as Delta advances exploration beyond Eureka.

Note: Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the mineralization on the property.

Figure 1. Crayfish Creek Fault Corridor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8482/324377_e20cfbd2e4360aca_001full.jpg

Ongoing Exploration

Drilling is currently underway at I-Zone as part of Delta's program targeting Eureka and I-Zone. Trenching and channel sampling are also ongoing, with hundreds of additional surface-sample assays pending. Results will be released as they are received and interpreted.

On October 6, 2026, Delta announced a second phase of till sampling designed to complete first-pass coverage across essentially the entire 340-square-kilometre property. Field collection has since been completed. The remaining results will be integrated with geological mapping, geophysical data and historical exploration records to rank anomalies and plan follow-up work.

This regional program is designed to identify potential mineralized bedrock beneath glacial cover and advance additional targets toward drilling.

Swiss Mining Institute Conference - Zurich

Delta will participate in the Swiss Mining Institute ("SMI") conference at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland, on November 18-19, 2026, where management will highlight the Company's exploration progress and meet with investors. Chief Executive Officer Ron Kopas is scheduled to present on November 18 at 10:00 a.m. local time in Garden Salon 2.

Qualified Person

Daniel Boudreau, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration at Delta Resources Limited, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The channel and grab samples summarized in this release were analyzed by AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay under Delta's QA/QC program, which includes the insertion of certified reference materials and blanks.

Channel samples containing visible gold or returning greater than 2.0 g/t Au on an initial 50 g fire assay underwent metallic screening using a 1 kg pulverized sample screened to 106 µm, followed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Full analytical and QA/QC details are provided in the September 21, October 29 and October 30, 2026 releases.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Delta-1 Gold Project in Ontario. The Company has identified a large, near-surface gold system located approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Delta-1 Property covers approximately 340 square kilometres and hosts multiple gold-bearing corridors, including the Eureka Gold Deposit and the highly prospective I-Zone-Crayfish Creek Fault trend.

The Eureka Gold Deposit extends over 2.5 kilometres in strike length and to depths exceeding 300 metres, with mineralization intersected to approximately 600 metres vertical depth and remaining open in all directions. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (including 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m) and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m.

Safe Harbour Statement: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Some statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases (including negative or grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and involves risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual facts to differ materially. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management. The forward-looking information contained in this press release constitutes management's current estimates, as of the date of this press release, with respect to the matters covered thereby. We expect that these estimates will change as new information is received. While we may elect to update these estimates at any time, we do not undertake to update any estimate at any particular time or in response to any event.

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