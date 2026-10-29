Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, today announced its latest sustainability milestone: four million "standard" trees1 planted through its partnership with PrintReleaf.

The achievement coincides with the five-year anniversary of DCM's PrintReleaf program, launched in the fall of 2021. The program enables DCM to measure the paper consumed through its manufacturing processes and support reforestation projects that plant an equivalent number of trees, based on calculations generated through the PrintReleaf software platform.

"We are proud to mark this latest milestone, which reflects five years of measurable progress in our commitment to responsible resource use and reducing our environmental footprint, while supporting our clients' sustainability objectives," said Richard Kellam, President & CEO, DCM. "We are also proud that our reforestation efforts are now focused exclusively on projects in Canada, fulfilling the 'ALL IN' on Canada commitment we announced last year."

Earlier this year, DCM completed the transition to reforestation projects exclusively in Canada. Forests Canada and veritree oversee on-the-ground implementation of these projects including site selection, planting, monitoring, and long-term forest management, working in partnership with PrintReleaf.

"What stands out about DCM is how they've made sustainability tangible and meaningful for their clients," said Jordan Darragh, Founder and CEO, PrintReleaf. "PrintReleaf is fully integrated into DCM's manufacturing process, so every client receives measurable environmental impact, and DCM's focus on Canadian projects aligns that impact with the sustainability priorities of its clients. DCM's impressive reforestation milestone over the course of five years shows what that commitment looks like at scale."

DCM announced the four million tree milestone during this week's Retail Council of Canada Sustainability Conference in Toronto. The annual conference brings together Canada's retail sustainability community and provides an opportunity for DCM to engage with current and prospective clients on the PrintReleaf program and how retailers can incorporate it into their sustainability initiatives and reporting.

Footnotes:

1 A "standard" tree is a unit of measurement used by PrintReleaf to calculate forest biomass. It represents a tree equivalent that is 40 feet in height and 7 inches in diameter at maturity.

About PrintReleaf

PrintReleaf is a sustainability platform that automates certified reforestation and verified carbon offsets for businesses that use paper and fiber-based materials. Since 2011, PrintReleaf has worked with more than 620 partners to serve over 50,800 customers across five continents. Learn more at www.printreleaf.com.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients, including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, contact

Mr. Richard Kellam Mr. James E. Lorimer President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Tel: (905) 791-3151 Tel: (905) 791-3151 ir@datacm.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on DCM's forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause DCM's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include those described in further detail in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form of DCM for the year ended December 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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