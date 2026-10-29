

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), a manufacturer of packaging and delivery systems for injectable drugs, Thursday raised its full-year outlook after reporting improved third-quarter results.



For full-year 2026, West Pharmaceutical Services now expects revenue in the range of $3.41 billion to $3.42 billion from the previous outlook of $3.345 billion to $3.380 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be $9.38 to $9.48, up from the earlier forecast of $8.85 to $9.05.



For the third quarter, net income rose to $214.0 million, or $3.02 per share, from $140.0 million, or $1.92 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $188.8 million, or $2.66 per share.



Revenue grew 8.7% to $874.5 million from $804.6 million in the prior-year period.



In premarket trading on the NYSE, West Pharmaceutical Services shares rose nearly 2% after closing at $403.64 on Wednesday.



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