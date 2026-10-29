

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Trane Technologies plc (TT) released earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.048 billion, or $4.74 per share. This compares with $847.6 million, or $3.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Trane Technologies plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.074 billion or $4.86 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $6.759 billion from $5.742 billion last year.



Trane Technologies plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.048 Bln. vs. $847.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.74 vs. $3.78 last year. -Revenue: $6.759 Bln vs. $5.742 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 15.20 To $ 15.30 Full year revenue guidance: 13.5 %



Non-GAAP details are continuing operations



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