

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $169.7 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $166.3 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $183.3 million or $2.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $2.331 billion from $2.215 billion last year.



Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $169.7 Mln. vs. $166.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $2.331 Bln vs. $2.215 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.10 To $ 10.24



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