

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $6.451 billion, or $7.22 per share. This compares with $5.583 billion, or $6.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $6.679 billion or $7.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 38.6% to $24.397 billion from $17.601 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $6.451 Bln. vs. $5.583 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.22 vs. $6.21 last year. -Revenue: $24.397 Bln vs. $17.601 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 35.00 To $ 36.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 91 B To $ 92 B



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