

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (SGIOF), a Japanese drug manufacturing company, reported a 44 percent rise in profit for the first half of fiscal 2026 on higher revenues that grew 64.5 percent from the prior year. The company also raised the fiscal 2026 earnings and revenue guidance.



In the TSE on Thursday, Shionogi shares were trading at JPY2,989, down 0.07 percent, and on the OTC Wednesday, SGIOF closed at $17.05, down 5.28 percent.



The company's half-yearly income attributable to owners of parent was JPY119.546 billion, or JPY140.43 per share, compared to JPY82.999 billion, or JPY97.52 per share, last year.



EBITDA for the first half was JPY174.56 billion, as against JPY85.84 prior year.



Revenue for the first half increased 64.5 percent to JPY350.38 billion from JPY212.97 billion year ago.



Going forward and in light of recent business performance, Shionogi has raised its fiscal 2026 guidance of income attributable to owners of parent, to JPY212.50 billion from JPY210 billion, basic earnings per share to JPY 249.67 from JPY246.79, and the revenue to JPY 720 billion from JPY700 billion.



The company has also raised its annual dividend forecast to JPY86 from the previous estimate of JPY76.



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