

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, raised its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, Merck now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.77 to $2.82 per share on sales between $66.8 billion and $67.3 billion.



The company noted that the guidance now includes one-time charge of $0.12 per share related to the global license agreement with SciBrunch Therapeutics Co., Ltd.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.66 to $2.76 per share on sales between $66.3 billion and $67.3 billion.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, MRK is trading on the NYSE at $144.01, up $2.97 or 2.11 percent.



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