

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $694.859 million, or $4.55 per share. This compares with $339.420 million, or $2.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Quanta Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $924.913 million or $6.06 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 57.4% to $12.014 billion from $7.631 billion last year.



Quanta Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $694.859 Mln. vs. $339.420 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.55 vs. $2.24 last year. -Revenue: $12.014 Bln vs. $7.631 Bln last year.



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