

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), an information technology services and business consulting company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the third quarter, net income increased to $627 million from $274 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $1.39 versus $0.56 last year.



Adjusted net income increased to $670 million from $675 million in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $1.49 versus $1.39 last year.



Income from operations jumped to $872 million from $866 million in the prior year.



Adjusted income from operations rose to $923 million from $866 million in the same period a year ago.



Revenue increased to $5.66 billion from $5.41 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be $5.49 to $5.57 billion, growth of 3.0% to 4.5%, or 3.2% to 4.7% in constant currency



Full-year 2026 revenue is expected to be $22.05 to $22.14 billion, growth of 4.5% to 4.9%, or 4.0% to 4.4% in constant currency.



Full-year 2026 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $5.72 to $5.79, growth of 8% to 10%.



In the pre-market trading, Cognizant Technology Solutions is 8.23% lesser at $60.90 on the Nasdaq.



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