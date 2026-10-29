

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Entegris Inc. (ENTG) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $157.8 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $70.5 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Entegris Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.7 million or $1.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 24.5% to $1.005 billion from $807.1 million last year.



Entegris Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $157.8 Mln. vs. $70.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.03 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $1.005 Bln vs. $807.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.32 To $ 1.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.025 B To $ 1.055 B



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