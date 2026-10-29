

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $217 million, or $5.48 per share. This compares with $145 million, or $3.68 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $3.537 billion from $3.192 billion last year.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $217 Mln. vs. $145 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.48 vs. $3.68 last year. -Revenue: $3.537 Bln vs. $3.192 Bln last year.



FY26, shipbuilding revenue guidance range to between $10.5 and $10.7 Billion



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News