

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.518 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $2.375 billion, or $1.41 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.547 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $6.132 billion from $6.072 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.518 Bln. vs. $2.375 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.41 last year. -Revenue: $6.132 Bln vs. $6.072 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News