Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company" or "Greenheart Gold") is pleased to announce that it has received the remaining assay results from the 2026 shallow reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at its Majorodam Project in Suriname. The program comprised 147 holes for a total of 10,421 meters (m) and was designed to expand the mineralized envelope around previously intersected gold mineralization at Heuvel West and Heuvel East, and to step out along strike to the north, and included inaugural drill testing of the Gowtu target. Approximately 65% of the results were reported in the Company's news release dated July 29, 2026. This release completes the reporting of the results from this program, and the significant intervals and hole location data for the entire program are available on the Company's website (https://www.greenheartgold.com/majorodam).

Highlights

Drill intercepts from this program have extended the Heuvel West zone a further 250 m to the north, taking the total strike extent of Heuvel West to over 1,000 m. Hole MAJR26-089 which intersected 13.0 m @ 2.84 grams per tonne of gold (g/t Au) (0.30 g/t Au cut-off), including 10.0 m @ 3.54 g/t Au (1.00 g/t Au cut-off) and hole MAJR26-084 which intersected 5.0 m @ 1.74 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cut-off) and ended in 3.0 m @ 2.53 g/t Au (1.00 g/t Au cut-off), extending the known mineralization 250 m north from the previously reported intercept in MAJR25-003 (13.0 m @ 4.37 g/t Au).

The inaugural drill testing of the Gowtu target, which lies only 3 kilometers (km) west of the Saramacca mine, included an intercept of 18.0 m @ 0.89 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cut-off) in hole MJNR26-068.

Heuvel West Extended 250 m to the North on Three Consecutive Fences

Previously reported drilling confirmed mineralization at Heuvel West in three main zones (north, central, and south) over approximately 800 m of strike length as shown in Figure 1, Figure 2, and Figure 4. The zone had been defined by numerous holes, highlighted by hole MAJR25-003 at the north end, which intersected 13.0 m @ 4.37 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cut-off), hole MAJD25-014 in the middle of the trend, which intersected 15.3 m @ 3.72 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cut-off), including 8.0 m @ 6.57 g/t Au (1.00 g/t Au cut-off); and hole MAJR25-010 marking the south end of the known trend, which intersected 30.0 m @ 2.06 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cut-off) (see the Company's news releases dated May 7, 2025, November 10, 2025 and February 17, 2026 for all previously reported drill holes referred to above).

The three new drill intercepts from this drill program (which are shown in Table 1 and Figure 1), indicate an extension of the zone of approximately 250 m north of previously reported hole MAJR25-003 (13.0 m @ 4.37 g/t Au), bringing the new strike length to over 1,000 m in length. The new holes include hole MAJR26-089 which intersected 13.0 m @ 2.84 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cut-off), including 10.0 m @ 3.54 g/t Au (1.00 g/t Au cut-off), and hole MAJR26-084, which intersected 5.0 m @ 1.74 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cut-off) and 3.0 m @ 2.53 g/t Au (1.00 g/t Au cut-off). This lower intercept in MAJR26-084 occurred in the last 3.0 m of the hole. While previous drilling, highlighted in Figure 1 and Figure 2, has outlined mineralized intercepts, it has been a challenge at Majorodam to show consistent continuity between successful drill holes. It is therefore noteworthy that this is the first time that drilling at Majorodam has outlined significant gold intercepts on three consecutive fences.

Table 1 - Significant intervals from the 2026 RC program at Majorodam (previously reported results are indicated)

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cut-off (g/t Au) MAJR26-025

(previously reported) Heuvel West 40.0 48.0 8.0 2.47 0.30 MAJR26-029

(previously reported) Heuvel West 69.0 85.0 16.0 0.63 0.30 MAJR26-051

(previously reported) Heuvel East 35.0 46.0 11.0 0.55 0.30 MAJR26-053

(previously reported) Heuvel East 25.0 37.0 12.0 1.57 0.30 including Heuvel East 25.0 28.0 3.0 1.16 1.00 MAJR26-061

(previously reported) Heuvel East 47.0 53.0 6.0 0.83 0.30 MAJR26-084 Heuvel West 31.0 36.0 5.0 1.74 0.30 MAJR26-084 Heuvel West 57.0 60.0 3.0 2.53 1.00 MAJR26-086 Heuvel West 35.0 51.0 16.0 0.49 0.30 MAJR26-089 Heuvel West 19.0 22.0 3.0 1.90 1.00 MAJR26-089 Heuvel West 33.0 46.0 13.0 2.84 0.30 including Heuvel West 35.0 45.0 10.0 3.54 1.00 MAJR26-090 Heuvel West 1.0 7.0 6.0 0.77 0.30 MJNR26-068 Gowtu 5.0 23.0 18.0 0.89 0.30 Reporting status: Results expressly labelled "previously reported" were disclosed in the Company's news release dated July 29, 2026; other results are new results reported in this news release. Significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.30 g/t Au, a minimum length of 5.0 m and a maximum length of 5.0 m of consecutive internal waste. Included intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.00 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3.0 m and a maximum length of 2.0 m of consecutive internal waste. Intervals reported at the 1.00 g/t Au cut-off that fall outside a 0.30 g/t Au interval are shown separately. Gold grades are uncapped. Intervals are reported as downhole lengths and true widths are unknown. A full list of collar coordinates is available on the Company's website (www.greenheartgold.com/majorodam).

Gowtu Target - Largely Untested

The Gowtu target in the northwest corner of the Majorodam project area, is about 3.0 km west of Zijin Mining Group's Saramacca mine, as shown in Figures 3 and 4. The target is defined by an approximately 800 m by 1,500 m gold-in-soil anomaly, which appears to coincide with the north-northwest trending granite/greenstone contact and forms part of a larger soil trend that extends for more than 15 km to the south and encompasses Heuvel West. Trenching programs at Gowtu have been challenging due to the thick colluvial cover in that area. However, trench MJNT25-001 was able to penetrate the colluvium and returned 12.0 m @ 1.04 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cut-off). Hole MJNR26-068, which was drilled as part of a fence of 19 RC drill holes to conduct an initial drill test of the Gowtu target, intersected 18.0 m @ 0.89 g/t Au (0.30 g/t Au cut-off) from 5 m downhole. While it is too early to confirm that they are related, the MJNR26-068 intercept lies about 170 m north-northwest of, and potentially along trend with, trench MJNT25-001. These are encouraging initial results given the strategic location of the zone next to Saramacca.

Next Steps at the Majorodam Project

Majorodam is located on the southern limb of the same volcanic trend and regional fold structure that hosts the operating Saramacca deposit, which lies approximately 5 km to the north of the main project area and 3 km to the east of the Gowtu target. The location close to both infrastructure and an existing operating mine greatly reduces the size threshold for what would be a meaningful discovery at Majorodam, compared to a more remote project with little existing infrastructure.

As the Company compiles and reviews the results received from the 2026 drill program, further exploration activities will likely include follow-up drilling on the northern extension at Heuvel West as well as in proximity to the new drill intercept and nearby trench results at Gowtu. In addition, the team will employ its recently acquired TEM geophysics unit as a cost-effective way of gathering more information on the area, and delineating subsurface structures, prior to further drilling. The Company will also compile the results of a soil survey at Majorodam South to determine what the next steps should be for that part of the project area.

Significant Intervals, Sample Collection, Assaying and Data Management

All significant intervals are reported as downhole lengths, and the true widths of mineralization are unknown. Significant intervals in this press release have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 0.30 g/t Au, a minimum length of 5 m, and a maximum length of 5 m of consecutive internal waste. Included significant intervals have been calculated using a grade cut-off of 1.00 g/t Au, a minimum length of 3 m, and a maximum length of 2 m of consecutive internal waste. Gold grades are uncapped.

RC drill samples are collected every meter and weighed in their entirety at the rig side to ensure consistent sample collection, then split, bagged, and tagged. Samples are submitted to the sample preparation facilities of Actlabs and ALS Chemex, both located in Paramaribo, Suriname, while respecting best-practice chain of custody procedures. Samples are dried, crushed to better than 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (to 500 g), and pulverized to better than 95% passing 105 µm. Coarse blanks are inserted by the Company, and are used between and following suspected high-grade intervals. Barren sand flushes are inserted by Actlabs after each sample is pulverized to clean the bowl, and by ALS Chemex either between batches, when matrix changes are observed, or when compressed air is insufficient. Actlabs' pulverized samples are transported by Actlabs to their laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana (an ISO 9001 certified laboratory), whilst ALS Chemex pulverized samples are sent to ALS facilities in Peru or Colombia.

Gold assays for the 2026 RC program were carried out using a nominal 50 g fire assay. Actlabs assays were completed with an atomic absorption finish (Actlabs method 1A2), and ALS assays were completed with an ICP-AES finish (ALS method Au-ICP22). Assays with overlimit results are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (Actlabs method 1A3 for results above 3 g/t Au). Certified reference materials and blanks are inserted at a rate of 5% of samples shipped to the laboratories. RC field duplicates and pulp duplicates are also generated at a rate of 5% of samples. All assay data is subject to QA/QC prior to acceptance into the Company database managed by an independent consultant.

Trench and channel samples collected in 2026 were analyzed by ALS (Au-ICP22). Results from 2024 and 2025 included in Appendix Table A were analyzed by Actlabs (methods 1A2 and 1A3, using a 30 g or 50 g charge), with the exception of diamond drill holes MAJD25-009, MAJD25-010 and MAJD25-011, which were analyzed by Filab Suriname N.V. in Paramaribo using a 50 g fire assay.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Justin van der Toorn, CGeol FGS, EurGeol, President and CEO of Greenheart Gold, and a Qualified Person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold continues to leverage its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.greenheartgold.com).

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to the Company's plans and objectives, the receipt and interpretation of outstanding soil assay results, the scope, timing and outcome of the integrated project review and of any follow-up exploration, geological interpretations, the potential continuity or extension of mineralization, potential favorable geological settings and mineralization, the potential strategic significance of the project in relation to nearby mining infrastructure, and other statements relating to the business prospects of Greenheart Gold. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release and are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Resource exploration is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. In addition, statements on mineral projects located in proximity to the Company's project are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's project. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature, including, among others, the risk that exploration results may not be confirmed by further work, the risk that mineralization may not be continuous, delays in the receipt of outstanding assay results, delays in or changes to planned exploration activities, changes in exploration results or geological interpretations, and those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's annual management's discussion & analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as any subsequent filings, and other documents and reports filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions, and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.





Figure 1 - Plan map of the Heuvel North area showing 2026 RC significant intervals and previously reported intervals.

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Figure 2 - Plan map of the Heuvel West area showing 2026 RC significant intervals and previously reported intervals.

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Figure 3 - Plan map of Gowtu showing the 2026 RC line, MJNR26-068 and trench results.

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Figure 4 - Project overview showing collar locations by target, overlain on soil geochemistry and topography. Boxes denote the position of other figures in this press release.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321517