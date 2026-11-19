Longueuil, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT) (OTCQX: GHRTF) (the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 425,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.55 per share to a director and two key consultants of the Company, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Of these options, 200,000 were granted to the director. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years expiring on November 19, 2031, and will vest in three tranches over two years from the date of grant. The grant of the stock options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold continues to leverage its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.greenheartgold.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

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