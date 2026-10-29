

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $42.76 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $377.37 million, or $3.10 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.2% to $964.02 million from $1.073 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $42.76 Mln. vs. $377.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $3.10 last year. -Revenue: $964.02 Mln vs. $1.073 Bln last year.



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