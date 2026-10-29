

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) slashed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual revenue outlook.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of about $6.35 to $6.55 per share on worldwide total revenues between about $49.75 billion and $50.25 billion.



The company noted that the guidance includes a $0.60 per share net impact from Acquired IPRD charges and licensing income.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of about $6.75 to $7.00 per share on worldwide total revenues between about $49.0 billion and $50.0 billion.



The company also said it continues to expect total Worldwide Eliquis revenues to increase in 2026, when compared to 2025 by 20 to 25 percent.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, BMY is trading on the NYSE at $61.94, up $1.33 or 2.19 percent.



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