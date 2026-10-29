

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoorDash Inc (DASH) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $466 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $244 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 34.0% to $4.616 billion from $3.446 billion last year.



DoorDash Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $466 Mln. vs. $244 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $4.616 Bln vs. $3.446 Bln last year.



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