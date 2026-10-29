

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $399.93 million, or $9.04 per share. This compares with $295.37 million, or $6.57 per share, last year.



Excluding items, EMCOR Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $424.67 million or $9.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.8% to $5.541 billion from $4.301 billion last year.



EMCOR Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $399.93 Mln. vs. $295.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.04 vs. $6.57 last year. -Revenue: $5.541 Bln vs. $4.301 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 34.50 To $ 35.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 20.6 B To $ 21.0 B



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