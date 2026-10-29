

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German sportswear maker adidas AG (ADS.DE, ADS.MI, ADDYY) Thursday reported higher third-quarter profit compared with a year earlier.



Further, the company lifted its fiscal 2026 outlook.



Quarterly net income rose to 706 million euros in the third quarter from 461 million euros a year earlier, while net income from continuing operations rose to 711 million euros from 482 million euros last year.



Diluted earnings per share from continuing and discontinued operations advanced to 4.08 euros from 2.58 euros a year earlier.



Operating profit increased to 1.01 billion euros from 736 million euros in the prior year.



Net sales climbed to 7.25 billion euros from 6.63 billion euros a year ago. Currency-neutral revenue rose 7%, while direct-to-consumer sales grew 17%.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Adidas raised its operating profit outlook to around 2.5 billion euros from a previous forecast of around 2.3 billion euros.



The company said it now expects currency-neutral revenue growth of between 9% and 10% for 2026 and remains on track to deliver full-year sales growth of nearly 2.5 billion euros.



Shares of adidas were up 3.92% to 164.25 euros on XETRA.



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