

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.170 billion, or $5.65 per share. This compares with $1.049 billion, or $4.75 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 39.0% to $6.173 billion from $4.441 billion last year.



Cheniere Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.170 Bln. vs. $1.049 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.65 vs. $4.75 last year. -Revenue: $6.173 Bln vs. $4.441 Bln last year.



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