

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $741.8 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $905.3 million, or $3.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.2% to $9.371 billion from $9.677 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $741.8 Mln. vs. $905.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $3.04 last year. -Revenue: $9.371 Bln vs. $9.677 Bln last year.



Guidance for fiscal 2027: Consolidated revenues in the range of $30.0 billion to $32.0 billion



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