

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported Thursday higher third-quarter profit and revenue, driven primarily by Mounjaro and Zepbound.



The company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook but lowered adjusted earnings guidance to reflect acquisition-related research charges.



For the quarter ended September 30, net income increased 16 percent to $6.45 billion from $5.58 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $7.22 from $6.21.



Adjusted earnings per share increased 7 percent to $7.48 from $7.02 last year.



Reported and adjusted earnings included $4.57 per share in acquired in-process research and development charges, compared with $0.71 a year earlier. The charges primarily related to the acquisitions of AtaiBeckley and Curevo.



Revenue climbed 39 percent to $24.40 billion from $17.60 billion, reflecting a 53 percent increase in volume, partly offset by a 15 percent decline in realized prices.



Revenue included approximately $0.90 billion in benefits, primarily from Jardiance milestone payments and favorable adjustments to rebate and discount estimates.



Mounjaro sales increased 65 percent to $10.72 billion from $6.52 billion. Zepbound sales rose 49 percent to $5.35 billion from $3.59 billion.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Lilly now expects revenue of $91 billion to $92 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $85 billion to $87 billion.



Adjusted earnings are now projected at $35.00 to $36.00 per share, compared with $35.50 to $36.50 previously.



The revised earnings outlook reflects a $4.07 improvement in underlying adjusted earnings guidance at the midpoint, more than offset by $4.57 per share in third quarter acquired research charges.



The company also raised its performance margin outlook to 52.0-52.5 percent from 49.0-50.5 percent.



LLY closed at $1,288.30, up 0.50%.



In pre-market trading Thursday, Lilly shares rose 4.02% to $1,341.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News