Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2026) - River Road Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RRRL) ("River Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the helicopter LiDar survey at its road accessible, 725.75 ha precious metal Stobart Property, located 95km SW of Williams Lake, British Columbia.

Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. of Ottawa, Ontario completed the LiDar survey. The survey covered roughly 7.17km2 of airborne LiDAR with data collected at a raw point density of approximately 50 points per m2 and 10cm GSD imagery. The R44 utilised a high-resolution nose-mounted sensor system, acquiring data at 70 kn and 1400 feet AGL with a model accuracy of 15cm.

"The Company now awaits the processing of data and the subsequent detailed topographic map, which we anticipate will highlight any areas of disturbance which may be indicative of currently unknown or undetected workings, pits or outcrops of potential quartz veining," commented River Road CEO R. Tim Henneberry. "Along with the Drone Magnetic Survey, commencing shortly, these surveys will serve as key guides for future trenching and drilling," he continued.

The Stobart Property is an epithermal gold project in the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group ("SBG"). Dundee Group recently signed an agreement to earn up to a 60% interest in Westhaven Gold Corp.'s four (SBG) properties though $85 million in exploration expenditures, highlghting the potential of the SBG Gold Belt. Historic Stobart grab sampling returned multiple plus 1 g/t gold values to a maximum of 5 g/t. River Road's 2025 exploration confirmed the earlier rock sampling, while soil geochemistry appears to trace the veins along strike.

Source: Technical Report on the Stobart Property 2025 for River Road Resources Ltd. by K.MacDonald and dated 2025-Apr-30.

River Road is earning an 100% interest subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") Royalty in the Stobart Property by making payments of $15,000 (paid), issuing 2,300,000 shares (800,000 issued) and completing $300,000 in exploration expenditures ($133,430 completed) prior to 2027-Jul-07.

River Road cautions investors grab samples are select samples and are not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the property.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R.Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) a Director and CEO of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About River Road Resources Ltd.

River Road Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RRRL". The Company holds the option to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty, in the Stobart Property, comprised of two mineral claims totalling approximately 724 hectares, located in the Clinton Mining District of British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, when the Company's shares will resume trading on the Exchange, the use of proceeds of the IPO, and the release of securities from escrow restrictions. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be", "intends", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended including without limitation those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX

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