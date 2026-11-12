Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - River Road Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RRRL) ("River Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a drone magnetics survey at its road accessible, 725.75 ha precious metal Stobart Property, located 95km SW of Williams Lake, British Columbia.

The drone magnetics survey will be undertaken by Pioneer Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Pioneer") of Ottawa, Ontario. Pioneer will collect approximately 320 line-km's of airborne along 25m spaced flight lines and 250m spaced, perpendicular tie lines. Flight lines will be flown at an azimuth of 135°. The survey will be conducted using Pioneer's DRONE-MAG system, consisting of a Blacksquare Hercules drone platform, a GEM Systems GSMP-35U potassium vapor magnetometer, and GEM Systems GSM-19 Overhauser base stations.

"The tight line spacing of the drone magnetics should allow us to define the full extent of the known quartz veins and also identify potential unknown veins by highlighting subtle anomalies indicative of structural controls like faults, shear zones or magnetic mineral alteration associated with the quartz veins," commented River Road CEO R. Tim Henneberry. "This survey will compliment our recently completed LiDar survey (see 2026-Oct-29 news release) as we build the geological model for the Stobart property," he continued.

The Stobart Property is an epithermal gold project in the Cretaceous Spences Bridge Group ("SBG"). Dundee Group recently signed an agreement to earn up to a 60% interest in Westhaven Gold Corp.'s four (SBG) properties though $85 million in exploration expenditures, highlighting the potential of the SBG Gold Belt. Historic Stobart grab sampling returned multiple plus 1 g/t gold values to a maximum of 5 g/t. River Road's 2025 exploration confirmed the earlier rock sampling, while soil geochemistry appears to trace the veins along strike.

Source: Technical Report on the Stobart Property 2025 for River Road Resources Ltd. by K.MacDonald and dated 2025-Apr-30.

River Road is earning a 100% interest subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") Royalty in the Stobart Property by making payments of $15,000 (paid), issuing 2,300,000 shares (800,000 issued) and completing $300,000 in exploration expenditures ($133,430 completed) prior to 2027-Jul-07.

River Road cautions investors grab samples are select samples and are not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the property.

Stock Option Grant

The Board of Directors has approved a grant of 675,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors and officers of the Company, in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Plan") on November 11, 2026.

The Options vest immediately upon grant and are exercisable at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share until November 11, 2031.

The common shares of the Company issuable upon exercise of the Options (the "Option Shares") will be subject to contractual restrictions on resale and transfer (the "Resale Restrictions"), with the cumulative portion of the Option Shares released from the Resale Restrictions over eighteen (18) months following the Date of Grant as follows: (i) on the date that is six (6) months following the Date of Grant, up to one-third (1/3) of the Option Shares; (ii) on the date that is twelve (12) months following the Date of Grant, up to two-thirds (2/3) of the Option Shares; and (iii) on the date that is eighteen (18) months following the Date of Grant, up to one hundred percent (100%) of the Option Shares.

The Options are subject to the terms of the Omnibus Plan, the applicable grant agreement, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange. In addition to the Resale Restrictions, the Options and the underlying Option Shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on March 12, 2027 in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC) a Director and CEO of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About River Road Resources Ltd.

River Road Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RRRL". The Company holds the option to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty, in the Stobart Property, comprised of two mineral claims totalling approximately 724 hectares, located in the Clinton Mining District of British Columbia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion of the drone magnetics survey at the Stobart Property; the anticipated timing, scope and results of the survey; the ability of the survey to define the extent of known quartz veins, identify potential additional veins or structural features and contribute to the Company's geological model for the Stobart Property; the interpretation and integration of magnetic, LiDAR, geochemical and other exploration data; the Company's future exploration plans and activities at the Stobart Property; and the Company's ability to satisfy the remaining share issuance, payment and exploration expenditure requirements necessary to earn a 100% interest in the Stobart Property. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be", "intends", "expected" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management of the Company, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323696