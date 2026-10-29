Latest Collaboration Extends AEG and Marriott Bonvoy's Original Music Storytelling Internationally to All Points East Following 'Arrival' at Coachella

Two New 'Arrival Presented by Marriott Bonvoy' Episodes Featuring Khamari and Gang of Youths Set to Premiere October 29 and November 5

AEG and Marriott Bonvoy are continuing to expand their longstanding relationship through music and original storytelling, with Marriott Bonvoy serving as presenting partner of Arrival for its first-ever iteration at All Points East. Arrival Presented by Marriott Bonvoy is a premium short documentary series that follows artists on their journey to the stage, giving fans a closer look at the people, preparation and experiences behind their performances. The series is produced in partnership with Goldenvoice and award-winning creative studio MGX Creative. Since launching in 2018, All Points East has established itself as a leading London festival, bringing world-class artists to Victoria Park, East London.

This latest collaboration builds on Marriott Bonvoy's presenting partnership of Arrival at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival earlier this year, where the series' second season featured KATSEYE, Gigi Perez, Holly Humberstone and Levity. Arrival, whose first season earned three Telly Awards and was named an official Tribeca X 2026 selection, is now extending internationally to All Points East with two new episodes. Featuring Khamari and Gang of Youths, the new episodes capture the artists behind the scenes as they prepared to take the stage at this year's All Points East music festival and will premiere October 29 and November 5, respectively, on the All Points East YouTube channel.

The expansion represents another evolution of Marriott Bonvoy and AEG's longstanding global relationship a more than decade-long alliance spanning music, sports, live entertainment and ticketing experiences worldwide. In recent years, that relationship has grown through music and festival experiences, with Arrival representing a newer extension into original storytelling designed to connect fans more deeply with the artists and experiences they care about.

Marriott Bonvoy's involvement in the All Points East edition of Arrival brings the connection between music and travel to life through the experiences of fans from around the world. Filmed in part at the Moxy London Stratford, the episodes feature interviews with Marriott Bonvoy members from countries including Australia, India, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States, offering a glimpse into the journeys that brought them together through live music. The series will also be featured across Marriott Bonvoy's digital and social channels, reaching music fans beyond the festival itself.

"Discovery has always been at the heart of Arrival, creating space for artists to share the stories behind their music and giving audiences new ways to connect with them," said Tonia Constable, Vice President, Head of Global Sponsorships and Experiences, Marriott International. "As the series travels to All Points East, we're continuing that journey with AEG by championing the stories of Gang of Youths and Khamari and inviting fans to experience the people, places and cultural moments that shape their music. It's a natural expression of what Marriott Bonvoy stands for: helping members discover more of the world and the artists who inspire them."

"The strongest partnerships today have the ability to extend well beyond a single event or moment," said Erin Zinser, Senior Vice President, AXS Sponsorship Sales and Activation at AEG Global Partnerships. "Our longstanding relationship with Marriott Bonvoy has continued to grow across AEG's global portfolio, and Arrival is a great example of how we can build on that foundation in new ways. By bringing together live experiences, original storytelling and digital content, we can create more meaningful opportunities for Marriott Bonvoy to engage with music fans while finding new ways to build on our partnership. We're excited to build on what we started and continue evolving the collaboration through All Points East."

The first Arrival episode from All Points East, featuring Khamari, is scheduled to premiere October 29, followed by Gang of Youths on November 5. Both episodes will debut on the All Points East YouTube channel and will be supported by content across All Points East and Marriott Bonvoy digital and social channels.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainment, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated sports and entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

ABOUT ALL POINTS EAST

Since launching in 2018, All Points East has established itself as a leading London festival, bringing world-class artists to Victoria Park, East London. Past line-ups have featured LCD Soundsystem, The xx, Björk, Gorillaz, Tame Impala, Lorde, Stormzy, The Strokes, RAYE, Tyler, The Creator and Twenty One Pilots. All Points East continues to serve as a cultural touchpoint, hosting must-see acts and has received multiple awards including Music Week Awards and UK Festival Awards.

At the heart of All Points East is a strong commitment to its East London community. In partnership with Tower Hamlets Council, the festival delivers In The Neighbourhood, a vibrant programme of free, community-focused events featuring family activities, workshops, film screenings, live music and more, while creating meaningful opportunities for local residents, businesses and organisations to get involved. Through its partnership with East London Arts and Music (ELAM), All Points East also helps nurture the next generation of talent, offering students valuable education, performance and paid work-experience opportunities across the festival and live music industry. Inclusivity is equally central to the festival, with All Points East working to the standards of Attitude is Everything's Live Events Charter to support Deaf and disabled music fans. Alongside this, the festival continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainability, reducing fuel use and waste while increasing its use of grid power, batteries and other lower-impact energy solutions wherever possible.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261029241361/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Marriott Bonvoy

Kelly Lavin

Kelly.Lavin@marriott.com

AEG Global Partnerships

Shannon Donnelly

Shannon.Donnelly@beckmedia.com