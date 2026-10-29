Engineered Components Portfolio Enables Reliable Power and Data Distribution Across Increasingly Complex Systems

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, will showcase advanced connectivity solutions at Electronica 2026 that enable reliable power, signal and data distribution across increasingly automated, electrified and digitalized systems. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv's Engineered Components portfolio combines comprehensive interconnect capabilities with system-level engineering expertise, global manufacturing scale and resilient supply chains to help customers bring advanced products to market with confidence.

"Next-generation systems require more power, faster data transmission and reliable connections across increasingly complex architectures," said Joe Massaro, Vice Chair and President, Engineered Components, Aptiv. "Aptiv brings together a broad connectivity portfolio, deep engineering expertise and the global scale needed to help customers simplify complexity, accelerate development and deliver solutions people trust when it matters most."

Aptiv's power and data interconnect solutions are engineered to perform across demanding applications in transportation, energy, industrial automation, robotics, aerospace and other industrial markets. The portfolio includes low-voltage, 48V and high-voltage connectors; busbars; modular connectors; high-speed data connectivity; connectors for safety restraint systems; high-performance connectors including RF, hermetic, optical fiber and D-shaped; media modules and wireless device chargers.

Featured Demonstrations

At Electronica 2026, Aptiv will demonstrate how its Engineered Components portfolio helps customers address critical connectivity challenges in different industries. Highlights will include:

Scalable connector portfolio : A comprehensive range of power, signal and data connectivity solutions designed to work reliably in demanding applications

: A comprehensive range of power, signal and data connectivity solutions designed to work reliably in demanding applications Vehicle electrification : High-voltage connectors, inlets and busbars that support the reliable transfer of power across increasingly complex electrified vehicle architectures

: High-voltage connectors, inlets and busbars that support the reliable transfer of power across increasingly complex electrified vehicle architectures Energy and power : High-voltage and ruggedized connectivity solutions for reliable power distribution in energy infrastructure applications such as battery energy storage systems and data centers

: High-voltage and ruggedized connectivity solutions for reliable power distribution in energy infrastructure applications such as battery energy storage systems and data centers Industrial automation and robotics : Compact, ruggedized connectivity engineered for automated systems exposed to motion, mechanical stress and demanding operating conditions. A robotic arm demonstration will highlight connectors designed to enable automated harness assembly

: Compact, ruggedized connectivity engineered for automated systems exposed to motion, mechanical stress and demanding operating conditions. A robotic arm demonstration will highlight connectors designed to enable automated harness assembly Connected systems in harsh environments : Modular connectivity solutions that integrate high-speed data and power in scalable, configurable platforms for demanding environments, including low-Earth-orbit satellite and commercial and industrial vehicle applications

: Modular connectivity solutions that integrate high-speed data and power in scalable, configurable platforms for demanding environments, including low-Earth-orbit satellite and commercial and industrial vehicle applications Consumer connectivity: Media modules and wireless device charging solutions designed to support personal device connectivity in automotive, heavy-duty transportation and commercial aerospace

Together, these demonstrations show how Aptiv applies proven connectivity expertise across multiple industries. By combining a broad product portfolio with engineering, testing and validation capabilities, global manufacturing scale and a resilient supply chain, Aptiv helps customers solve complex connectivity challenges and support production programs at scale.

Aptiv will exhibit at Electronica 2026 November 10-13 in Munich, Germany, in Hall B3, booth 317. To learn more or request a meeting with Aptiv experts, visit the Electronica 2026 registration page.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at Aptiv.com.

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